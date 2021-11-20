ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OR, WA approve COVID-19 booster doses for all adults

By Sam Campbell
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority announced Saturday it had authorized pharmacies, health clinics and vaccine providers to give out COVID-19 booster shots to all adults in the state.

“Every adult who wants a booster can now get one and that is quite simply the extra layer of protection that we need,” said OHA Public Health Director Rachael Banks.

OHA’s authorization came after a key scientific safety group in the Western U.S. announced approval for the adult booster shots to the governors of Oregon, Washington, California and Nevada earlier on Saturday.

The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup completed their review and gave the green light after a CDC panel issued their approval Friday night. An FDA panel approved the boosters for all adults Friday morning.

Following the workgroup’s statement, the Washington Department of Health also followed suit Saturday afternoon, announcing that booster doses were available for all adults in the state.

For those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines at least six months ago, health officials recommended:

  • Everyone 50 and older or living in a long-term care facility should get a booster shot after having completed the vaccine series.
  • Every adult, ages 18 to 49, may receive a booster.

Health officials added that anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should receive a booster two months after getting vaccinated.

Citing the continued risk the virus poses to the unvaccinated, the workgroup also expressed “strong support” for vaccinating everyone 5 years old and older against COVID-19.

