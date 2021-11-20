Holiday TV brings new movies, specials — and Charlie Brown

THE MAGIC, a holiday motion picture drama, will premiere on Thursday, November 25, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. LANY Entertainment, in association with Mirror Image Films, has released the official poster and movie trailer of THE MAGIC, starring Kristos Andrews (Pete, THE BAY), Ian Buchanan (ex-Duke, GH et al), Charles Shaughnessy (Victor, GH; ex-Shane, DAYS), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B), Alejandra Espinoza, Bianca D’Ambrosio, Chiara D’Ambrosio, Brandon B. Brown , as well as Sally Kirkland (ex-Tracey, DAYS) and Eric Roberts (ex-Vance, Y&R). Directed, written, and produced by Emmy-winner Gregori J. Martin, the description of the film reads: Hotshot attorney David Kane [Andrews] has lost the Christmas spirit and closed his heart to love following a tragic loss 15years earlier. Now, with the help of his guardian angels, twin sisters Mary Lou and Misty, David soon finds himself falling for paralegal Carolina Castillo and learns to believe in the magic of Christmas all over again. Popstar!TV’s “LIVE” linear channel is currently available on streaming devices and smart TVs including Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku, DistroTV, STIRR, Plex, KlowdTV and recent additions Vizio and Samsung UK, among others. THE MAGIC will also be available on digital and on demand starting December 10th on Popstar!TV and other streaming services to follow such as Amazon Video, Tubi, and more. Check out the official poster and movie trailer here.

MOVIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO