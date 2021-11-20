ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Holiday TV brings new movies, specials — and Charlie Brown

By Editorials
Lima News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Supply-chain woes are this year’s Grinch, threatening to steal gifts and good cheer. But TV is overstocked with holiday specials and rom-coms — including the Food Network’s first movie and the rebranded GAC Family channel’s Christmas debut. There’s options for watching some old favorites, such as...

www.limaohio.com

tvinsider.com

Danica McKellar Leaving Hallmark to Join GAC Family

Another Hallmark Channel veteran is jumping ship, as Danica McKellar is leaving the network to join competitor GAC Family (formerly known as Great American Country). According to Deadline, the Wonder Years alum has signed an exclusive deal with the rebranded cable channel that extends through 2023. The agreement will see her star in and executive produce four new films, starting with the January 2022 premiere of The Winter Palace.
CELEBRITIES
PBS NewsHour

It’s a holiday TV guide, Charlie Brown

LOS ANGELES — Supply-chain woes are this year’s Grinch, threatening to steal gifts and good cheer. But TV is overstocked with holiday specials and rom-coms — including the Food Network’s first movie and the rebranded GAC Family channel’s Christmas debut. Old favorites such as 1965’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” may...
NFL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Charlie Brown Christmas

Come home for the holidays with First Stage and this treasured holiday classic. Everyone is giddy with Christmas cheer, but Charlie Brown has the Yuletide blues. Will directing the Christmas play help him get in the spirit of the season?. Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts...
ENTERTAINMENT
PIX11

Where and when to watch ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’

(NEXSTAR) – Set your DVRs: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” will air before Thanksgiving this year. The holiday classic, featuring Rudolph, Hermey, Yukon Cornelius and the rest of the gang, is scheduled to air on CBS on Monday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET. If you miss it on CBS, don’t worry, Freeform will also be showing […]
TV & VIDEOS
State
Georgia State
PennLive.com

‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ will air this weekend on TV: Here’s how to watch

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” is regarded as a holiday classic. Here’s how you can watch it the weekend before Thanksgiving in 2021. While the special previously aired on ABC, but it moved to Apple TV+ in 2020. It won’t air again on ABC in 2021, but you can still stream it on Apple TV+. People who sign up for Apple TV+ will get a 7-day free trial before having to pay $4.99 monthly.
TV & VIDEOS
AM 1390 KRFO

When to Catch ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ on TV This Month

After last year's uproar over the Peanuts specials not airing on TV, Charlie Brown and the gang will be back on TV sets this fall. Apple TV+ became the home of the Peanuts gang last year, and with the partnership came the absence of favorite fall specials on public television. I felt like Linus waiting for The Great Pumpkin, only instead of a pumpkin patch, I was waiting in my own living room.
TV & VIDEOS
abc17news.com

Michael Bublé, Charlie Brown among TV’s holiday headliners

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There’s no supply-chain shortage when it comes to holiday movies and TV specials. That includes the movie “Candy Coated Christmas,” featuring Ree Drummond of Food Network’s “The Pioneer Woman” series. The movie will debut on discovery+. Old favorites such as 1965′s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” may require a bit of strategy to watch. The Peanuts special will air Dec. 19 on PBS and be available for free on Apple TV+ during a three-day window, Dec. 11-13. Another classic, the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life,” will air Dec. 4 and 24 on NBC. On the musical side, Michael Bublé and Kelly Clarkson are hosting holiday specials.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Burl Ives
Person
Michael Bublé
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Boris Karloff
Person
Paige
Person
Rodney Peete
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Person
Marilu Henner
Person
Oprah Winfrey
PopSugar

Holy Nostalgia, Charlie Brown! Vera Bradley Released a Snoopy-Themed Holiday Collection

The Great Pumpkin has gone back to sleep and Vera Bradley's new Peanuts-themed winter collection is here to remind us that it's not really the holidays without a little dose of nostalgia. If Charlie Brown and Lucy Van Pelt were your Sunday breakfast BFFs, then you might want to give your bank a heads up because the 71-piece line includes travel bags, backpacks, wallets, clothes, holiday decor, kitchen accessories, and more. Oh, and every piece in the limited-edition collection comes in three hand-drawn holiday patterns — Ski Slope Snoopy, Snoopy Fair Isle, and Ski Jump Snoopy — featuring Woodstock and our favorite beagle.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
vitalthrills.com

New on Hulu December 2021: Movies, TV and Originals

The Hulu December 2021 schedule has been announced and can be viewed below! The streaming service has also revealed the titles that will be leaving next month. The Hulu December 2021 lineup includes such titles Candified: Home for the Holidays, Pen15 Season 2, Trolls Holiday in Harmony, Crossing Swords Season 2, Dead Asleep, Mother/Android, Dragons: The Nine Realms, Letterkenny Season 10, and much more.
TV SERIES
valleyjournals.com

It’s a good play, Charlie Brown

Copper Mountain Middle School presents, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” Nov. 18, 19 and 20 at 6:30 p.m., Saturday matinee at 1 p.m. Tickets are $4. Like the Peanuts comic strip it is based on, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” is a series of short scenes featuring characters from the Peanuts gang: Charlie Brown panics about a book report, Sally’s jump rope gets tangled, Linus gets teased about his blanket, Snoopy imagines an intense battle as the Red Baron, Lucy torments Charlie Brown.
ENTERTAINMENT
#Christmas Movies#Christmas Stocking#The Food Network#Gac Family#Peanuts#Eastern#Movietime#Fox Nation
idropnews.com

How to Watch Your Favorite Charlie Brown Holiday Specials on Apple TV+

A little over two years ago, Apple signed a deal to bring Snoopy to Apple TV+ for a series of educational programs focused on space exploration, done in cooperation with NASA. However, it wasn’t long before Apple snagged the rights to the entire Peanuts franchise, including the beloved Charlie Brown holiday specials.
ENTERTAINMENT
Soap Opera Digest

Holiday Movie THE MAGIC Premiering On Popstar!TV

THE MAGIC, a holiday motion picture drama, will premiere on Thursday, November 25, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. LANY Entertainment, in association with Mirror Image Films, has released the official poster and movie trailer of THE MAGIC, starring Kristos Andrews (Pete, THE BAY), Ian Buchanan (ex-Duke, GH et al), Charles Shaughnessy (Victor, GH; ex-Shane, DAYS), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B), Alejandra Espinoza, Bianca D’Ambrosio, Chiara D’Ambrosio, Brandon B. Brown , as well as Sally Kirkland (ex-Tracey, DAYS) and Eric Roberts (ex-Vance, Y&R). Directed, written, and produced by Emmy-winner Gregori J. Martin, the description of the film reads: Hotshot attorney David Kane [Andrews] has lost the Christmas spirit and closed his heart to love following a tragic loss 15years earlier. Now, with the help of his guardian angels, twin sisters Mary Lou and Misty, David soon finds himself falling for paralegal Carolina Castillo and learns to believe in the magic of Christmas all over again. Popstar!TV’s “LIVE” linear channel is currently available on streaming devices and smart TVs including Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku, DistroTV, STIRR, Plex, KlowdTV and recent additions Vizio and Samsung UK, among others. THE MAGIC will also be available on digital and on demand starting December 10th on Popstar!TV and other streaming services to follow such as Amazon Video, Tubi, and more. Check out the official poster and movie trailer here.
MOVIES

