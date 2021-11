Well, here we are. The long awaited clash of the titans is finally here, with UConn football traveling to Clemson in the game of the year. The Tigers have certainly had some struggles this year, but they are still Clemson and, well, we are still UConn. This begs the question: What will the game look like? Will the Huskies pull off the upset of the millennium, or will Clemson make history in the opposite fashion, putting up more points than any team in FBS history? The result will definitely be somewhere in between, but our team of writers have their takes:

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO