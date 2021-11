The UNC Football team will get an early look at what they potentially have at quarterback for the future on Saturday against Wofford. In the final home game of the season where the program will honor seniors, the team announced that quarterback Sam Howell will miss the game with a shoulder injury. Howell was set to possibly make his last start at Kenan Memorial Stadium as he is a senior, taking enough credits to earn that status over the last two-and-a-half years.

