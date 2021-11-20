ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyden, Markey Applaud Department of Agriculture for Correctly Prioritizing Broadband Applicants that Follow Net Neutrality Principles

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Edward Markey (D-Mass.), this week wrote U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack tosupport his recent decision to offer additional points to applicants to the department’s ReConnect Program who commit to following net neutrality principles. The ReConnect Program furnishes...

Wyden, Merkley: USDA Rural Development Grant Approved for Two Eastern Oregon Counties

$172,894 will help to 40 low-income homeowners in Harney and Malheur counties make critical home repairs for health and safety. Washington, D.C. –U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley today announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved a $172,894 rural development grant that would help low-income homeowners in Harney and Malheur counties make critical home repairs.
Wyden, Merkley Send Names of Three Finalists for U.S. Attorney for Oregon to White House

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley today sent to the White House the names of three finalists to be the next U.S. Attorney for Oregon. The three finalists were chosen after review by a selection committee assembled by Wyden and Merkley. Following interviews with seven applicants for the job and soliciting public input, each committee member ranked the candidates. The three highest-ranked candidates from the cumulative rankings for the U.S. Attorney for Oregon post, listed in alphabetical order, are as follows:
Wyden, Lummis, Khanna and Meijer Introduce Bipartisan, Bicameral Bill to End Warrantless Searches of Automobile Data and Protect Americans’ Rights

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., introduced bipartisan legislation today to protect Americans against warrantless searches of the data generated and stored in their cars and trucks. The Closing the Warrantless Digital Car Search Loophole Act ends the outdated “vehicle exception” to the...
Meet the woman who will bring back net neutrality

Long before the COVID-19 pandemic forced millions of children to attend school via the internet, Jessica Rosenworcel was sounding the alarm about US students who lacked access to broadband. Rosenworcel, who has served as acting chair of the Federal Communications Commission over the past 10 months, coined the term "homework...
Biden pick to chair FCC affirms support for net neutrality

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's pick to head the Federal Communications Commission, Jessica Rosenworcel,told senators on Wednesday she backed landmark net neutrality rules, but offered few details on how she might move to reverse their 2017 rollback. Late last month, Biden nominated Rosenworcel for a new term...
FCC Chair Champions Net Neutrality

Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel left little doubt Wednesday that she hopes to reinstate net neutrality regulations. “I want to respect that people have a lot of different positions regarding net neutrality, but I support it,” Rosenworcel testified to the Senate Commerce Committee at her renomination hearing. Her statement...
Agriculture Dept. Net-Neutrality Move Draws Mixed Reaction On Capitol Hill

A Department of Agriculture policy that could encourage rural broadband providers to follow net-neutrality rules is drawing praise from some Senate Democrats, but criticism from Senate Republicans. The agency, which will soon begin distributing up to $1.15 billion in loans and grants to rural broadband providers, recently said it will...
Yes, Representative Axne’s claims of Iowa’s broadband are correct

Following the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on Nov. 5, U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, said Iowa ranked 45th in the U.S. for internet connectivity. Data from the U.S. Census and the Federal Communications Commission support Axne’s comment on the state of broadband in Iowa. Expansion of...
Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate

WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of […] The post Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
The Small Business Administration says a Trump-era decision to deny Covid loans to Planned Parenthood was an “extraordinary departure” from policy.

The loans had become a political flashpoint on the Hill for Republicans. What's up? A Trump administration preliminary conclusion that state and local Planned Parenthood affiliates were ineligible for Paycheck Protection Program loans — designed to help with the economic effects of the pandemic — was an "extraordinary departure" from administration policy, an “incorrect analysis” and “did not reflect an official policy of the agency,” Small Business Administration head Isabella Guzman told top senators on the Small Business Committee in a Wednesday letter first obtained by POLITICO.
Rep. Benninghoff applauds action on broadband agreement

Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) applauded action in the state House of Representatives Wednesday to improve broadband deployment across unserved and underserved areas of the state. The proposal, sponsored by Rep. Martin Causer (R-McKean/Cameron/Potter) would create the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, that would act as a single point...
Noem names new leadership at Department of Corrections

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Governor Kristi Noem has appointed a new interim cabinet secretary overseeing the state’s prison system, as well as named a warden for the State Penitentiary. Noem says that the previous interim Secretary of Corrections Tim Reisch would step down next month. She named Reisch to...
