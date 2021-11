UT 11:13 — Jabari Small 1 run (Chase McGrath kick) After the defense forced a three-and-out on South Alabama’s opening drive, Tennessee hit pay-dirt on its own. Sticking mostly with the run game that included a third down conversion to keep the drive going, the Vols drove inside the 2-yard line in less than two minutes. Running back Jabari Small had a touchdown run call reversed after replay, but made the most of his second opportunity at the endzone with a 1-yard score to put Tennessee up early. | Vols, 7-0.

