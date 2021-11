UNCASVILLE, CONN. -- It was ugly and worrisome for NC State, but it was a win. The Wolfpack moved to 3-0 with a 79-65 win over Central Connecticut State in the Mohegan Sun behind a late 13-0 run to secure the victory. State was led once again by Dereon Seabron's team-high 24 points (another career-high) and nine rebounds while Cam Hayes and Terquavion Smith combined for 21 points and eight assists.

