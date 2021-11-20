ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion Backs Out of Highly Anticipated AMA Performance Due to 'Personal Matter'

By Brenda Alexander
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Thee Stallion won't be taking the stage at this year's American Music Awards after all. The certified "Hot Girl" took to Twitter to let fans know that she has some private matters to tend to. As a result, she's backed out of her highly-anticipated live performance. "Hotties I...

Comments / 157

Guest
3d ago

What happened? Did she accidentally stick one of her 2inch fingernails in her eye? Did she accidentally superglue those fake eyelashes on?

Reply(5)
19
fuxjoebiden
2d ago

too bad she can't continue to further the decline of black culture I'm sure they'll find another artist to sing about sex drugs violence guns money and clothes

Reply(12)
9
Welcome to my house!
3d ago

Good! we don't need a Transgender hosting anything with the word American in it! or is that why they're hiding it and just calling it AMA? Cause all those people (excluding the country music singers) hate America!

Reply(4)
13
Cosmopolitan

Megan Thee Stallion Just Posted Her Graduation Pics Wearing Nothing But a One-Piece With a Diploma in Hand

Since Megan Thee Stallion hit the music scene, she has made it clear that pursuing her education was a top priority. After a less than traditional route, her hard work has finally paid off. The Houston Hot Girl is gearing up to graduate from Texas Southern University this December, and she celebrated by releasing *theeee* hottest grad pics on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Comes Forward To Help Travis Scott Astroworld Festival Victims

Houston-based rapper Megan Thee Stallion wants to help Astroworld Festival victims and their families, telling a reporter that it's her "duty" to provide support. The rapper, who is currently in the process of completing her final semester of college, spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, where she reacted to the tragedy that happened last weekend in her hometown at the Astroworld Festival.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Young Dolph
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
hotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Refused To “Drive The Boat” While Partying With Megan Thee Stallion

Celebrities didn’t hesitate to turn up the heat this Halloween weekend. For the past few days, we’ve seen countless costumes make their rounds on social media from the likes of Latto, The Weeknd, Nick Cannon, Gabrielle Union, and many more. While some chose to celebrate the holiday early so they could use Sunday to relax, others served looks all weekend long, including Megan Thee Stallion.
CELEBRITIES
#Amas#Franchises#New York City#Bts Official
thesource.com

Key Glock Speaks Out For The First Time Since Young Dolph’s Tragic Passing

Young Dolph was gunned down last Wednesday in his home town Memphis and was pronounced dead at the scene. His community, both locally and in hip-hop, mourned his passing. Many rappers shared their condolences while sharing their favorite memories they shared with him. Dolph’s team revealed that he was back...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Soulja Boy Pulled From Millennium Tour Stop In St. Louis and Memphis

Soulja Boy is being pulled from performing at The Millennium Tour following the shooting death of Young Dolph. Touring company G-Squared Events made the announcement yesterday, saying it’s in response to Young Dolph’s murder. The tour is making a stop in St. Louis tonight and will play FedExForum on Sunday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

Young Dolph death: Megan Thee Stallion leads tributes after Memphis shooting

Rapper Young Dolph has died after being shot while visiting a cookie store in Memphis, according to police. Memphis police said in a statement: “The preliminary information indicates that the victim is Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr,” but added “this information will be confirmed once the identification process has been completed.”An eyewitness stated that the musician, who released his debut album, King of Memphis in 2016, was shot as he walked into Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies.According to TMZ, a shot was fired through the window.The rapper, who has collaborated with the likes of 2 Chainz, Megan Thee Stallion and Gucci Mane, is survived by two children.Fans, fellow artists and friends have paid tribute to the fiercely independent artist.The liveblog has now closed
PUBLIC SAFETY
Essence

Megan Thee Stallion Has Revealed Her College Graduation Date

The Hot Girl Coach is graduating from an HBCU. Fans of Megan Thee Stallion know that the Grammy-winning rapper is more than a student of the game—she’s an actual student at Texas Southern University. The ESSENCE cover star has shared that she’s graduating from college in December. “Showed my ass...
COLLEGES
1051thebounce.com

10 Of Megan Thee Stallion’s Best Songs: Ranked

Megan Thee Stallion is trailblazing through the rap game. With 3 Grammys, 16 top 10 hits on the Billboard chart, and of course, a feature with her idol Beyoncé? The self-proclaimed “Houston Hottie” is a force to be reckoned with. Check out her best 10 songs:. DaBaby and Megan team...
MUSIC
Houston Chronicle

Megan Thee Stallion, Bun B among slew of Houston rappers to react to fatal shooting of Young Dolph

A number of Houston rappers are pouring out tributes on social media in shock after reports that Young Dolph was fatally shot Wednesday in Memphis. The 36-year old rapper, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., walked into a South Memphis bakery, Makeda's Butter Cookies, to buy some cookies when an unidentified person drove up and shot and killed him around 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to a FOX13 Memphis report.
HOUSTON, TX
thesource.com

[WATCH] Flashback: Young Dolph Drops Jewels During Epic Drink Champs Interview

With the untimely passing of rapper Young Dolph his words are being replayed as a reminder of the advice he passed to the community. During an epic interview with Drink Champs, the Memphis CEO shared that he is one of the few artists in the genre’s history to achieve the amount of success he has without ever signing a traditional record deal. Despite Young Dolph’s career being plagued by controversy, including multiple attempts on his life he still taught the importance of ownership.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Megan Thee Stallion, Migos, & More Celebrities React to Death of Young Dolph

Shockwaves continue to ripple throughout the music industry over the death of rapper Young Dolph. As we reported here, the rapper, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was shot and killed Wednesday (November 17) in Memphis. Since news of the tragic incident hit the Web, Dolph’s fans and...
MUSIC
depauliaonline.com

Megan Thee Stallion’s latest project a treat for her loyal fan base

Megan Thee Stallion released her latest compilation album, “Something For The Hotties,” on Oct. 29, intending for it to be a special thank you to her fans, or “Hotties.”. The album begins with “Tuned In Freestyle,” a freestyle which highlights how even the rapper’s haters tune in to what she...
MUSIC
Vulture

Megan Thee Stallion, Chance the Rapper, and More Pay Tribute to Young Dolph

Memphis law enforcement sources reported the death of rapper Young Dolph to local news outlets on Wednesday, November 17. Legal name Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., the 36-year-old father was shot and killed outside a bakery he frequented. The internet flooded with reactions to the heartbreaking news as friends and fans went online to share their tributes to the late rapper. His collaborator and cousin, Key Glock, deactivated social media accounts as the news spread. Dolph’s 2020 album Rich Slave, which features Key Glock, peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard charts. Dolph was known not only for his music but for his generosity. In 2018, the rapper gave $20,000 to two college students who were fired from their jobs for playing his music while at work. During the holidays in Memphis, he’s known to donate turkeys to families in need. Megan Thee Stallion, Chance the Rapper, JPEGMafia, Zack Fox, Gucci Mane, and more paid their respects to Young Dolph by remembering his talent, kindness, and legacy. Read their social media tributes below.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy