Every week this season, Shore Conference football fans will have their chance to vote for the Beacon 70/Shore Sports Network Football Player of the Week on our website. The Player of the Week winner for Week 10 as determined by our weeklong poll is Point Boro junior running back/linebacker Tyler Gordon, who made bigs plays on offense and defense during the Panthers' 34-14 victory over Monmouth Regional in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA South Jersey Group 2 playoffs. Gordon and all Player of the Week winners this season will receiver a $25 gift card to Beacon 70 Restaurant.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 13 DAYS AGO