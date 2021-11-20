ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 5,500 new coronavirus cases reported Saturday

By WSYX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Health is reporting more than 5,000 new...

geneticliteracyproject.org

COVID ‘Doctors of Death’: Should physicians who peddle coronavirus and vaccine disinformation face consequences for their followers’ injuries or deaths?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Earlier this month, Dr. Rashid Buttar posted on Twitter that covid-19 “was a planned operation” and shared an article alleging that most people who got the covid vaccine would be dead by 2025.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Positivity Rate Hits 11%, More Than 11,000 New Cases Reported

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As the Thanksgiving holiday fast approaches, health officials in Minnesota report 11,455 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths. In all, the state has seen 887,368 COVID-19 cases since March of 2020 and 9,229 total deaths. The positivity rate is at 11% as of last week (due to data lag), which is above the “high risk” threshold and a figure not seen since December of 2020. The state is seeing 74 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents; it is also well above the “high risk” line, which is drawn at 10 cases. Health officials, including the nation’s top expert Dr. Anthony...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports Nearly 900 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 892 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional death. Of the new cases, 541 are confirmed cases and 351 are probable. This is the COVID-19 Update for Nov. 24, 2021. In the last 24 hours, 892 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 541 are confirmed cases and 351 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/DqgQsCQB5A — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 24, 2021 Seven new deaths were imported from the state’s system, and all of them happened in November. One person was in the 25-49 age group, one was in the 50-64 age group and six were 65 or older. There have been 9,248 total hospitalizations and 146,794 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,439. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
State
Ohio State
cwcolumbus.com

Over 5,500 additional COVID cases reported in Ohio Tuesday

More than 5,500 coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio Tuesday. The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 5,639 new COVID cases, 459 additional hospitalizations, and 170 new deaths. The health department has recorded 1,614,054 coronavirus cases, 82,907 hospitalizations, and 25,813 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The 21-day...
OHIO STATE
wvgazettemail.com

Three times more new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday than Tuesday; officials plead for more boosters

Fearing another COVID-19 surge as new cases spiked Wednesday, West Virginia leaders reiterated their call for people to get boosters. Coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh said the state’s mix of unvaccinated and “very vulnerable” people needing boosters is causing him “substantial anxiety” with cold weather looming. About 550,000 West Virginians...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 53 Deaths, 3,759 New Cases Reported Before Holiday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Holiday travelers are now on the move, and before the Thanksgiving holiday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,759 new cases of COVID-19 and 53 deaths. In all, Minnesota has recorded 891,099 COVID-19 cases and 9,282 deaths. There have been 9,997 instances of reinfection. The positivity rate has been rising as of late, and sits at 11% as of last week. It’s above the 10% “high risk” threshold, and new daily cases per 100,000 residents is last reported at 74.9. The high risk line for that figure is at 10. As people gather for Thanksgiving, health officials are encouraging vaccinations and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Metro News

DHHR confirms more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 in latest report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday along with 18 additional deaths. The agency has confirmed more than 2,000 new cases in the past two days. The 18 new deaths included an 84-year old male from Kanawha...
CHARLESTON, WV
cwcolumbus.com

Nearly 3,800 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Almost 3,800 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Ohio Sunday. The Ohio Department of Health reported 3,797 new coronavirus cases and 59 additional hospitalizations. The state reached a 21-day high with 6,615 new cases on Thursday. The 21-day case average is back above 4,000 at 4,645.
OHIO STATE
Boston Herald

Massachusetts reports 1,848 new coronavirus cases, breakthrough case count on the rise

State health officials on Tuesday reported 1,848 new coronavirus cases, as total COVID hospitalizations in the Bay State rose again. The state Department of Public Health also reported 5,313 breakthrough cases from last week, which was up from the tally of 4,608 breakthrough infections during the previous week. The breakthrough count has been climbing in the last couple of weeks.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Newswatch 16

COVID-19 update: More than 5,500 new positive cases statewide

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 5,555 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,618,870 on Friday, November 12. There were 18 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 32,279, according to the department.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cwcolumbus.com

Health officials send out warning ahead of big rivalry game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Local health officials are sending out a warning ahead of the big rivalry game this Saturday. If you plan on traveling to the game in Ann Arbor, doctors said you'll want to be cautious. "In Ann Arbor, Michigan, the University of Michigan, there is a major...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Free COVID-19 test kits available at Franklin County Public Health

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Franklin County Public Health is distributing free at-home COVID-19 test kits. Those interested can pick up free COVID-19 test kits on Monday, November 22 from 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Test kits are available at the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Columbus Public Health distributes free at-home COVID-19 test kits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In an effort to encourage Ohioans to get tested for COVID-19 before Thanksgiving, Columbus Public Health distributed free at-home COVID-19 tests Tuesday at the Celeste Center. “The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to gather with family and friends who are fully vaccinated,” Health Commissioner Dr....
COLUMBUS, OH

