Rockets' Kevin Porter: Out at New York

Porter (back) will not play Friday against the Hawks. The Nuggets still haven't provided much in the way of a concrete update on Porter, but this will be his third straight absence due to a sore back. Earlier in the week, coach Michael Malone sounded as though he was bracing for Porter to miss several games, but for now the team appears to be handling his status on a game-by-game basis. Looking ahead, the Nuggets have four games on their upcoming Week 5 schedule, but fantasy managers will want to wait for an update before locking Porter into any lineups.
Comments / 0