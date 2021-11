It was certainly a crazy week for Penn State football, to say the least. True freshman quarterback Christian Veilleux stepped in for Sean Clifford after he left the game in the first quarter, and he put on a show for the 106k fans in attendance at Beaver Stadium. He completed 15-of-24 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns to lead the team to a 28-0 victory.

