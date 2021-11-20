ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek Township, PA

Santa Claus returns to the Millcreek Mall

By Fontaine Glenn
 4 days ago

Santa Claus has officially arrived at the Millcreek Mall.

Every day until Christmas Eve evening at the Millcreek Mall, parents can bring their children to visit Santa and take pictures with him.

Instead of sitting on Santa’s lap as usual, children will sit on a stool in front of Santa while he has a shield on until pictures are taken.

The Marketing Director Karrie George said that the event is a step up from last year and that it is wonderful to have a sense of normalcy once again.

Mariah Carey responds after HOA threatens to fine Florida man over Christmas decorations

“Oh it is wonderful just to be able to have our big event today where we couldn’t last year at all. We just has a parade around the outside. To see all the kids faces as he walked through was amazing,” said Karrie George, Marketing Director.

To find the hours in which Santa will be at the mall, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

