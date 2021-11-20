All charges against Louis Bruno dropped

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The charges for Louis Bruno, owner of Bruno Total Home Performance, have been dismissed.

In June 2020, Bruno was arrested for fraud.

Bruno, along with nine of his former employees, was accused of using high-pressure sales and scare tactics to get consumers to buy services and products that were not needed, according to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Moody’s office received 245 complaints, 135 complaints were from seniors.

Bruno and his former employees tricked customers into signing contracts and forged other customers’ signatures, investigators said.

Multiple complaints said Bruno Air misled consumers about the cost of HVAC units to be installed and installed units that were different from the ones that were originally agreed on, according to detectives.

Bruno was facing many criminal charges including scheme to defraud, fraudulent use of personal identification information, communication fraud, filing fraudulent papers in court to deprive someone of real property, and fraudulent use of a notary.

He still faces civil charges. His attorney said he thinks they have enough evidence to prove Bruno’s innocence in civil court as well.

A statement was released from Bruno:

”I want to thank the Statewide Prosecutor at the Attorney General’s Office and the senior staff for their diligence and willingness to work through the evidence and conclude that all charges should be dismissed. I have always maintained my innocence. I had confidence in our criminal justice system – with today’s dismissal, that confidence has proven well placed. Thankfully the heavy burden of these charges has been lifted, and my former employees and I can head into the holidays, and the future, with hope and optimism. I want to thank my family and friends and the families of my co-workers for standing by us. We all took strength from your support. Special thanks to the hard work and continued belief of Bill Shepherd and his team at Holland & Knight, our future is our own again.”

If he was found guilty, he would’ve faced up to 385 years in prison and fines of more than $290,000.