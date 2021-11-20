ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

All charges against Louis Bruno dropped

By Victoria Costa
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E53JR_0d2tk7jM00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The charges for Louis Bruno, owner of Bruno Total Home Performance, have been dismissed.

In June 2020, Bruno was arrested for fraud.

Bruno, along with nine of his former employees, was accused of using high-pressure sales and scare tactics to get consumers to buy services and products that were not needed, according to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Moody’s office received 245 complaints, 135 complaints were from seniors.

Bruno and his former employees tricked customers into signing contracts and forged other customers’ signatures, investigators said.

Multiple complaints said Bruno Air misled consumers about the cost of HVAC units to be installed and installed units that were different from the ones that were originally agreed on, according to detectives.

Bruno was facing many criminal charges including scheme to defraud, fraudulent use of personal identification information, communication fraud, filing fraudulent papers in court to deprive someone of real property, and fraudulent use of a notary.

He still faces civil charges. His attorney said he thinks they have enough evidence to prove Bruno’s innocence in civil court as well.

A statement was released from Bruno:

”I want to thank the Statewide Prosecutor at the Attorney General’s Office and the senior staff for their diligence and willingness to work through the evidence and conclude that all charges should be dismissed. I have always maintained my innocence. I had confidence in our criminal justice system – with today’s dismissal, that confidence has proven well placed. Thankfully the heavy burden of these charges has been lifted, and my former employees and I can head into the holidays, and the future, with hope and optimism. I want to thank my family and friends and the families of my co-workers for standing by us. We all took strength from your support. Special thanks to the hard work and continued belief of Bill Shepherd and his team at Holland & Knight, our future is our own again.”

If he was found guilty, he would’ve faced up to 385 years in prison and fines of more than $290,000.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior. Garland’s memo, issued Wednesday, emphasizes that the Justice Department is committed to aggressively...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Moody
The Associated Press

White House: 92% of fed workers under mandate are vaccinated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of federal workers seems to be working, with no apparent disruption to law enforcement, intelligence-gathering or holiday travel. On Tuesday, one day after the deadline for compliance, 92% of the 3.5 million federal workers covered by Biden’s mandate reported to...
POTUS
CNN

New Swedish Prime Minister resigns hours after being voted in

(CNN) — Sweden's first female Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, has resigned from office only hours after being voted in, Sweden's official Twitter account announced Wednesday. The dramatic move came before Andersson was fully in office as she had not yet had counsel with the King, a spokesperson told CNN. Her...
POLITICS
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy