NWSL Championship Highlights: Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Red Stars

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighlights from the championship match...

chatsports.com

NWSL Semifinal Preview: Portland Thorns vs. Chicago Red Stars

The top-seeded Portland Thorns take on the fourth-seeded Chicago Red Stars in Providence Park in the 2021 NWSL semifinals. Kick off is slated for 2:30 p.m. PST on Sunday and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. The Red Stars advanced through the NWSL’s first-ever quarterfinal with a 1-0 win over NJ/NY Gotham FC in Bridgeview, Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

Spirit, Red Stars Advance to NWSL Final After Semifinal Victories

The Chicago Red Stars and Washington Spirit will square off in the 2021 NWSL final on Saturday after a pair of semifinal victories on Sunday. The Spirit were the first team to punch their ticket to the final on Sunday afternoon. An early goal from forward Eugénie Le Sommer gave the OL Reign a 1–0 lead in the third minute, but the Spirit quickly responded. Trinity Rodman evened the contest in the 12th minute as she continues a likely Rookie of the Year campaign, and in the second half, Ashley Sanchez delivered the winning score.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Red Stars come up just short in NWSL Final | Chicago 1, Washington 2 Recap

The Chicago Red Stars were one win away from clinching their first NWSL championship, but fell at the final hurdle on Saturday with a 2-1 loss against the Washington Spirit. The short-handed Red Stars came to Louisville as slight underdogs. They knew that winning against the in-form Spirit would be a difficult task, but after a valiant performance, they will be disappointed to leave empty-handed. It was a heartbreaking way to lose, with Kelley O’Hara converting from Trinity Rodman’s cross in extra time to secure the win.
WASHINGTON STATE
washingtonspirit.com

Spirit Compete for First-Ever NWSL Title Against Chicago Red Stars

Louisville, KY (11/20/2021) – The Washington Spirit face the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday, November 20 at 12:00 p.m. ET at Lynn Family Stadium. The match will be broadcast on CBS for fans in the United States and Twitch for international viewers. The Spirit. The Spirit advanced to the NWSL...
SOCCER
whbl.com

Soccer-Toronto name Bradley as head coach

TORONTO (Reuters) – Toronto FC named Bob Bradley as head coach and sporting director on Wednesday in hopes one of the most successful coaches in the history of North American soccer can help turnaround the struggling Major League Soccer club. Bradley, the father of Toronto captain Michael Bradley, mutually agreed...
MLS
