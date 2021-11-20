ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham runs for 2 TDs, Morgan State tops Georgetown, 28-21

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Alfonzo Graham ran for 160 yards and two scores and Morgan State scored four straight touchdowns to earn a 28-21 win over Georgetown in the season finale for both schools Saturday.

Morgan State won two of its final three games to finish 2-9. The Hoyas, who had their season opener with Marist canceled due to a COVID-19 pause during training camp, lost their fourth straight to finish a 2-8.

Joseph Brunell hit Asante Das with a 42-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and lineman Richie Pinomi ran in for the two-point conversion. Tyler Knoop ran 55 yards for a second score but the Hoyas' PAT kick was blocked to keep the lead at 14-0 with 13:41 left in the second quarter.

Graham ran 40 yards for the Bears' first touchdown on their next possession and ran 86 yards for a score to cap a three-play drive on the opening possession of the second half to put Morgan State in front 21-14. Jabriel Johnson scored from the 4 for the Bears' fourth touchdown to take a 28-14 lead with 1:58 left in the game.

Brunell hit Cameron Crayton with a 14-yard touchdown pass with 1:11 left to set the final score.

More AP college football : https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

