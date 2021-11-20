ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth tops Brown, 52-31, keeps hold on Ivy League title

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Derek Kyler threw for 215 yards and three touchdowns, Nick Howard rushed for two more and Dartmouth scorched Brown after halftime, 52-31, on Saturday to win at least a share of its 20th Ivy League championship, most in the Ancient Eight.

Howard tied the program record for most rushing touchdowns in a season with 15 — a record that's stood since 1929. Kyler also rushed for a career-high 79 yards and a touchdown.

Dartmouth (9-1, 5-1), ranked No. 21 in the FCS coaches poll, ended the first half with a field goal and opened the second with a lightning-fast touchdown drive, opening a 31-17 lead on Brown (2-8, 1-6), which had matched score for score through the first half.

Big Green scored 21 unanswered points to open the second half.

E.J. Perry threw for 258 yards with one touchdown for Brown, and ran for another.

