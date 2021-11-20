Dartmouth tops Brown, 52-31, keeps hold on Ivy League title

Date & Time: Saturday, November 13, 2021 – 1 p.m. ET. Location: Princeton, N.J. Two Deeps: Yale (PDF) -- Princeton (PDF) NEW HAVEN, Conn. – It will be a battle of first-place teams in the Ivy League in Yale's penultimate game of the season. The Bulldogs travel to Princeton on Saturday afternoon in a must-win game for both teams with Dartmouth also standing a three-way tie for first. All teams are 4-1 in conference play. The Tigers, coming off their first loss of the season are ranked No. 22 in the FCS Coaches Poll while Yale is receiving votes.
