Dartmouth tops Brown, 52-31, keeps hold on Ivy League title

James Franklin has been bandied about as a potential candidate for openings at USC and LSU after three Top 10 finishes during the past five seasons at Penn State. But the Nittany Lions weren’t ready to let their coach leave Happy Valley and locked him up Tuesday under a new 10-year deal worth $8.5 million a year, plus up to $1 million in annual incentives. Another contract bonus: 55 hours a year of private aircraft access. Welcome to what is expected to be the most tumultuous college football coaching carousel to date. On Sunday, Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin pulled the plug...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO