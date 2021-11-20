Inmate at state prison in Big Stone Gap killed following in-cell attack

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WRIC) — An inmate at Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap has died after an apparent attack by another inmate, according to Virginia Department of Corrections.

VDOC says the victim was a 47-year-old man and was pronounced dead at 12:35 p.m. on Saturday at Lonesome Pine Hospital.

On Sunday, authorities identified the victim as Gregory Pierce. Pierce was serving multiple life sentences for sexual offenses, and his apparent killer is already serving a life sentence for homicide.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, and the assailant was also serving a life sentence.

