Extended Reality Market Demand, Industry Analysis, Insights, Outlook and Forecasts Research 2028

According to a new market research report "Customer Experience Management Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Component (Solutions, Services), Touchpoint, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical (Travel and Hospitality, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, IT and Telecom), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Customer experience management Market size to grow from USD 9.5 Billion in 2021 to USD 16.9 Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.3% during the forecast period. CEM has changed the way organizations interact with their employees and customers. It provides insights for day-to-day decision-making, thereby resulting in enhanced operational efficiency, optimized business outcomes, and increased customer satisfaction. The transformation enables innovation and creativity in a particular domain, rather than simply improving and supporting traditional methods. CEM is rapidly gaining traction as enterprises seek solutions, technologies, and platforms to transform operating processes and business models. For example, online services are now firmly established in the banking and financial sectors, resulting in the proliferation of online activities and websites.

BUSINESS ・ 1 HOUR AGO