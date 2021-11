Long lines were already stretching across Raleigh-Durham International at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning as Thanksgiving travelers waited to get through security. The day before Thanksgiving is known as one of the busiest travel days of the entire year, although planners expect Sunday to be the busiest single day at RDU, with around 44,000 people projected to travel through the airport.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO