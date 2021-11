CASPER, Wyo. (Release) - Pianist Meade Stubson a Casper, Wyoming native, will compete as a Division Finalist in the MTNA Competition Senior Performance. Stubson, the son of Tim and Susan Stubson, will represent his state after winning the Wyoming State Senior Performance in piano this past weekend in Laramie at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. A senior at Kelly Walsh High School, Stubson has been studying piano for 11 years and is currently a student of Cindy Rogers.

