Eagles' Miles Sanders expected to come off injured reserve, play vs. Saints in Week 11, per report

By Bryan DeArdo
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEagles running back Miles Sanders is expected to be activated off of injured reserve in time to play in Sunday's game against the Saints, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Sanders has missed the Eagles' past three games with an ankle injury. In the Eagles' first seven games, Sanders rushed...

www.cbssports.com

bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: The Miles Sanders dilemma

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... I’m not saying don’t play Sanders. I’m not saying bench him. But the Eagles have a good thing going right now and it doesn’t make sense to change. I like Sanders, but you can’t ignore the fact that this offense has been more effective without him. There are a lot of other factors. The O-line has played better, Sirianni’s play-calling has improved dramatically and Jalen Hurts has been more efficient. But Scott and Howard have just been consistently productive in a way that Sanders hasn’t been. Over the last three weeks, Howard has averaged 70 yards per game and 5.2 per carry with three TDs and Scott has averaged 60 yards per game and 5.5 yards per carry with two TDs. Sanders has never rushed for 40 yards with a 4.0 average three straight weeks. Howard and Scott have both done it the last three weeks. Since 2019, when Sanders, Scott and Howard all made their Eagles debuts, Sanders has lost yards on 11 percent of his runs, Scott 7 percent and Howard 5 percent. There’s something to be said for consistency. There’s something to be said for moving forward. This isn’t a knock on Sanders, just an acknowledgment that he’s a different kind of back than Howard and Scott. He’s a home-run threat on a team that isn’t trying to hit home runs right now.
FanSided

Miles Sanders says he’s back, Eagles roster disagrees

Maybe this is one of those times in which we go with the word of the player over his team? Since the day before Halloween, Miles Sanders has been hanging out in football limbo better known as the injured reserve (or football’s purgatory, depending on how you look at it). As you know, players are given that designation to ensure the team employing them won’t have to cut them or tie up a roster spot while said player works his way back onto the field.
Adam Schefter
NBC Sports

Eagles snap counts: RB snaps even as Miles Sanders nears return

DENVER — For the third week in a row, the Eagles went with an offense that really utilized the run game. In their 30-13 win over the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, the Eagles split up their running back snaps very evenly between Jordan Howard, Boston Scott and Kenny Gainwell.
FanSided

3 reasons criticism for Eagles’ Miles Sanders is too harsh

Is Miles Sanders’ position with this Eagles team now in jeopardy?. Here’s a serious question to mull over as you’re thinking about the Philadelphia Eagles‘ offense and their chances versus the New Orleans Saints in Week 11. What do you think Miles Sanders is thinking right now?. The Eagles pretty...
CBS Sports

Eagles' Miles Sanders: Cleared to practice

The Eagles designated Sanders (ankle) for return from injured reserve Wednesday. Following a three-week absence due to a low-ankle sprain, Sanders is in line to rejoin the Eagles for practice Wednesday, opening up a 21-day window for the team to either reinstate from IR or shut him down for the season. Even though Sanders was averaging just nine carries per game over seven outings as Philadelphia's de facto lead back, the Eagles have surprisingly morphed into a run-first offense in his absence, with quarterback Jalen Hurts and backs Jordan Howard and Boston Scott leading the ground attack. Given how successful that approach has been the past three weeks -- the Eagles rank second in the NFL in scoring and fourth in total yards over that span -- Sanders could find himself as part of a committee rather than the clear No. 1 option out of the backfield, according to Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Before the Eagles outline his role, Sanders will need to prove his health in practice this week to put himself in the mix to play Sunday against the Saints.
The Spun

Eagles Reportedly Make Decision About RB Miles Sanders

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ rushing attack could be at full strength this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. ESPN insider Adam Schefter just shared a very encouraging update on Eagles running back Miles Sanders. Schefter is reporting that Sanders will be activated off injured reserve this Saturday. He’s expected to play...
94 WIP Sports Radio

Eagles should stick with Miles Sanders

Prior to Sanders going down the team was hardly running the ball. Once they committed to the run, Sanders was sidelined with an ankle injury, and the offense leaned heavily on Jordan Howard and Boston Scott. The results have been outstanding.
CBS Sports

Eagles' Miles Sanders: Could play Sunday

Coach Nick Sirianni said Friday that the Eagles will need to see how the next two days go before making a decision on Sanders (ankle) potentially returning for Sunday's game against New Orleans, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Sanders returned to practice Wednesday, opening his 21-day window to...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Are Chris Carson, Kareem Hunt, Miles Sanders, Clyde Edwards-Helaire coming off IR in Week 11?

We know RB is the most fragile position in football, but Chris Carson, Kareem Hunt, Miles Sanders, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire are just a few of the backs who have spent time on injured reserve this season. All of them currently reside on IR and are eligible to return as soon as this week. That said, none are guaranteed to return, so we'll have to monitor their statuses. With so many impactful ball-carriers in question, Week 11 fantasy RBs rankings and waiver pickups could be greatly affected.
CBS Sports

Eagles' Miles Sanders: Thrives in return to action

Sanders (ankle) rushed 16 times for 94 yards and failed to bring in his only target in the Eagles' 40-29 win over the Eagles on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. The turnover was a blemish, but Sanders otherwise provided his most encouraging performance of the season under circumstances replete with irony. After receiving plenty of criticism early in the season for Sanders' sparse usage on the ground, head coach Nick Sirianni opted to give the third-year back his heaviest workload of the campaign against a defense that came in ranked as the league's toughest on a yards-per-game basis against the run, and in Sanders' first game back from a three-game absence to boot. Moreover, Sanders then parlayed that opportunity into a season-high tally in rushing yards, certainly giving fantasy managers who stuck with him through his IR stint a welcome surprise. A Week 12 road matchup against the Giants shapes up as his first opportunity to build on what might be a season-changing performance for him.
fastphillysports.com

EAGLES BOOBIE MILES SANDERS IS BACK! HOW MANY SNAPS TODAY?

Eagles running back Miles Sanders has being activated off injured reserve after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury. ESPN is reporting he is expected to play against the New Orleans Saints today. Sanders practiced all week and is expected to reassume his role as the Birds lead...
bleedinggreennation.com

Miles Sanders activated ahead of Eagles vs. Saints game

The Philadelphia Eagles activated Miles Sanders from injured reserve and returned him to their 53-man roster, according to an official announcement from the team. Sanders is now eligible to play in Philly’s Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints. Sanders missed the Eagles’ last three games due to suffering...
