With the passage of time, old friends become especially dear and are to be cherished, and for the Earth Lady and other like-minded souls, the same holds true for old trees. Through the years, these arboreal treasures have steadfastly stood sentinel over woodlands and towns. And in the fall of the year, many of these trees are ablaze with color, are worthy of a fall foliage tour, and one does not have to travel far from home. Every autumn, the Earth Lady takes circuitous drives about town to witness these trees in all of their autumnal glory, and of the many trees sporting vibrant color, the vast majority are maple trees.

TUPELO, MS ・ 11 DAYS AGO