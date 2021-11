MIDDLETOWN – When it’s championship season and the lights are shining bright at The Swamp it tends to bring out the best in Middletown South. Facing Sayreville on Friday night in the NJSIAA North 2, Group 4 sectional semifinals, the Eagles used an excellent defensive effort and a potent rushing attack to walk away with a 17-8 victory that has them back in another sectional title game. Senior running back Dan Primiano rushed for a game-high 152 yards, sophomore running back Donovan Summey ran for a touchdown, sophomore Jake Czwakiel kicked three field goals, and the defense held Sayreville under 200 yards of offense.

SAYREVILLE, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO