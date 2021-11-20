ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Game 17: Hawks @ Oilers: Quick Hits

 4 days ago

As I wrote yesterday, the Oilers will play a game tonight without their key pivot on the blueline in Darnell Nurse. Philip Broberg will play in his first NHL game and Stuart Skinner will get his second straight start after an impressive performance against the Winnipeg Jets. Tonight both young players...

NHL
Jets Earn One Point in Shootout Loss to Oilers, 2-1, Goaltending Showdown

The Winnipeg Jets earned one point in a shootout loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. On the second half of a home-and-home series between the two Western-Canadian teams, we got to experience a whole lot of storylines. Goaltending was phenomenal at both ends of the ice, with both goalies carrying an almost-54 minutes shutout. Connor McDavid does COnnor McDavid things, and the Jets are finally feeling comfortable in their system and teammates.
NHL
Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Edmonton Oilers

The Jets played hard in the rematch, but ultimately fell 2-1 in a shootout. They defended very well, but with McDavid and Draisaitl on the other side, simply defending well isn’t enough to get the job done. They needed to add some offence of their own and couldn’t get it done. It wasn’t a bad game from the Jets, but there are some things they will need to fix if they want to go from real good team status to contender status. Combining some positives and negatives, here are 7 thoughts:
NHL
10 observations: Hawks lose as Oilers snap winning streak

The Blackhawks fell to the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 at Rogers Place on Saturday, ending their winning streak at four games. 1. The Blackhawks went 366:41 straight minutes without leading to start the season. They hadn't trailed in any of the first four games under interim head coach Derek King, but that streak ended at 255:53 when the Oilers scored the first goal at the 10:16 mark.
NHL
Game Notes Oilers @ Coyotes: Injuries Mounting

Chomp, chomp, chomp. The injury bug has taken three bites out of the Edmonton Oilers defence group in the past three games, and suddenly Edmonton’s depth will be put to the test. — Darnell Nurse leads the Oilers blueline averaging 20:20/game at 5×5. Duncan Keith was second entering last night’s...
NHL
NHL

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Coyotes 3

GLENDALE, AZ - Three out of four ain't bad. The Oilers have now collected six of a possible eight points in their last four games thanks to a 5-3 victory over the Coyotes on Wednesday on the second stop of their three-game road trip. Edmonton's revamped top line of Connor...
NHL
Pittsburgh Penguins: 3 Options to Replace Casey DeSmith

The Pittsburgh Penguins have encountered an up and down start to the 2021-22 season. There’s been lots of chatter about the injury bug and COVID-19’s ugly face, but there have also been a few players who have not performed to expectations. One, in particular, is backup goaltender Casey DeSmith, and it may be time for Penguins management to find a replacement.
NHL
Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken odds, picks and prediction

The Colorado Avalanche (7-5-1) visit the Seattle Kraken (4-11-1) Friday at Climate Pledge Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Avalanche vs. Kraken odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. The Avalanche ride a three-game win streak into...
NHL
Lightning Round: Tampa Bay’s nine-game point streak ended after Saturday’s loss

Yesterday the Tampa Bay Lightning suffered their first loss in regulation in November, thereby ending their nine-game point streak. The Lightning controlled the game throughout the first two periods, but couldn’t prevent the New Jersey Devils’ comeback in the third period, conceding four unanswered goals [Raw Charge]. There is little...
NHL
Gunna Performing During Halftime of Hawks, Celtics Game

Yesterday, the Atlanta Hawks announced their first in-game concert for the 2021-22 season, which is set to take place at halftime of the team’s Nov. 17 game presented by Planet Fitness. Atlanta’s own GRAMMY Award®-nominated, multi-platinum selling rapper Gunna will perform during Wednesday’s contest against Boston. “I’m excited to perform...
NBA
Quick Hits: The Old Western GM Edition

I don’t know what “Allegations of aberration” means unless he was doing some real eldritch shit. I was kind of dismayed to learn how many people had no idea how ‘Barstool Bob’ even got his nickname. There’s not a lot of surprise that Bob Murray is shitty, but a whole bunch of people never knew (or plain forgot) that when the Wings ousted the Ducks in the 2009 WCF, Murray threw a temper tantrum in the JLA that ended as he threw a chair that struck a woman. He was cleared of liability in 2012 on a technicality due to the victim’s original lawyer having filed for assault but not negligence, so while it was clear he threw the chair that hit the person, they couldn’t prove he MEANT to do it, so he wasn’t found liable.
NHL
Quick Hits: The Learn your Lessons Edition

“It’s important for us to win games where you just have a one-goal lead for a long period of time,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “That’s the learning process. We have to be able to win 2-1 and we be able to win 6-1.”. Well not so much last night. Around...
NHL
NHL

Avalanche Returns to Home to Host Senators

The Colorado Avalanche begins a three-game homestand Monday versus the Ottawa Senators. This is the first matchup between the two clubs since February 11, 2020. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. The Avs brought home their first victory against the NHL's 32nd expansion team, the...
NHL
Quick Hits: The More GM Talk Edition

“When you’re young and you’re Detroit, you’re loving what you’re doing,” Gorton said. “You’re really competitive. Your young players are exploding. Lucas Raymond, (Moritz) Seider, what they’re getting from these guys, and you throw in what (Tyler) Bertuzzi is doing. You have to be really excited. I think you’re day to day. You’re really liking where you’re going. I think their fans have to be happy.
SPORTS

