Last year, we learned that Hyundai was planning to update the Palisade, which is something that was desperately needed considering that there was something not so kosher with the cabin of the luxurious SUV. Despite this small hiccup, demand for the Hyundai Palisade has been soaring, and the facelifted version is sure to be just as popular. We've only seen heavily camouflaged spy shots of the exterior up until now, but thanks to images obtained by Korean Car Blog, we now have our first look at the redesigned cabin, which looks far more modern and appears to boast new features. Unfortunately, even these aren't very clear, but we'll surely get better pics soon enough.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO