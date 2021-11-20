Mount Union rolls to first round playoff win
ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – Mount Union blanked Washington & Lee 52-0 in the first round of the NCAA Playoffs on Saturday at Mount Union Stadium.
Purple Raiders’ Junior Quarterback Braxton Plunk completed 27-37 passes for 368 yards and five touchdowns in the first three quarters of the game.
Derrick Harvey Jr. piled up a season-best 137 yards on eight receptions with a pair of touchdowns.
Wayne Ruby also caught two touchdown passes while Tyrell Sanders also caught a pass for a score.
The Mount Union defense held Washington & Lee to just 35 yards on the ground in the win.
The Purple Raiders (11-0) advance to the second round where they will face No. 16 ranked Johns Hopkins (Md.), a 45-20 winner over No. 11 ranked Salisbury, next Saturday, Nov. 27 at noon local time at a site to be announced Sunday.
Washington & Lee ends the season with a record of 8-3.
