Mount Union rolls to first round playoff win

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – Mount Union blanked Washington & Lee 52-0 in the first round of the NCAA Playoffs on Saturday at Mount Union Stadium.

Purple Raiders’ Junior Quarterback Braxton Plunk completed 27-37 passes for 368 yards and five touchdowns in the first three quarters of the game.

Derrick Harvey Jr. piled up a season-best 137 yards on eight receptions with a pair of touchdowns.

Wayne Ruby also caught two touchdown passes while Tyrell Sanders also caught a pass for a score.

The Mount Union defense held Washington & Lee to just 35 yards on the ground in the win.

The Purple Raiders (11-0) advance to the second round where they will face No. 16 ranked Johns Hopkins (Md.), a 45-20 winner over No. 11 ranked Salisbury, next Saturday, Nov. 27 at noon local time at a site to be announced Sunday.

Washington & Lee ends the season with a record of 8-3.

