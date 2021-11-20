NWSL Championship Highlights: Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Red Stars

BOSTON (CBS) — Fenway Sports Group is in the middle of acquiring the Pittsburgh Penguins. Once the group finishes that deal, it will reportedly look to the NBA for its next mega-purchase. Dan Primack of Axios reported Wednesday that FSG has intentions to acquire an NBA team, noting that “FSG is pioneering a new sort of corporate sports ownership, buying up marquee franchises in different geographic markets.” The report also noted that FSG — which of course owns the Boston Red Sox — would have wanted to purchase the Boston Bruins. The Bruins, however, weren’t for sale. Primack reported the Penguins sale to be for about $875 million. Once the deal is completed, FSG will add the Penguins to its portfolio with the Red Sox, Liverpool FC, and Roush Fenway Racing. According to the report, an NBA team will be the next organization added to that list. That pursuit will reportedly begin in 2022.

