The NHS has been given the green light to offer people living with HIV the first "long-acting injectable" to keep the virus at bay.Charities have hailed the "incredible news" which offers an alternative to adults living with HIV who have to take daily antiretroviral drugs.Many people living with HIV can keep the virus at very low levels by taking antiretroviral tablets each day.These drugs keep the number of virus particles in the blood - also known as the viral load - so low that it cannot be detected or transmitted between people.But now an estimated 13,000 people will be eligible...

SCIENCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO