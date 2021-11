The United States is the world’s oldest democracy, yet it finds itself at a critical moment. Despite the 2020 election cycle producing record voter turnout, voting rights and fair elections are under serious threat nationwide. At least 17 states have passed voter suppression or election sabotage laws built on “the big lie” that the 2020 presidential election results were invalid. This falsehood, anchored by a mountain of partisan disinformation, is taking further root in substantial portions of the electorate, threatening the foundational underpinnings of U.S. democracy. At the same time, voting rights legislation remains pending in the U.S. Congress, including a sweeping bill that would provide baseline national standards to help ensure free and fair elections.

