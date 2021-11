Bitcoin is a decentralized system that became popular after launching in 2008. The biggest reason for the popularity of bitcoin is it’s a decentralized system that makes it different from fiat currency. No one can control bitcoin, even the founder of bitcoin Satoshi Nakamoto. Fiat currency such as USD, INR, POUNDS, EURO, etc., is a centralized system that means it is a currency regulated by the country’s government. But bitcoin is the free currency to use, which means no one can stop you from using it if it is not banned. In this article, we will discuss the centralized and decentralized system in bitcoin. So without wasting time, let’s explore the centralized and decentralized system in the bitcoin network.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO