ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Argentina's Black and Blue Markets with PaleoBit

cryptonews.com
 5 days ago

In this episode of the One Love Bitcoin podcast, host Dread...

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Italy takes in National Geographic's green-eyed 'Afghan Girl'

ROME, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Italy has given safe haven to Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed "Afghan Girl" whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a symbol of her country's wars, Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said on Thursday. The government intervened after Gula asked for help to leave Afghanistan following...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Australia rushes troops to Solomon Islands as rioting erupts over Taiwan decision

Australia has moved dozens of troops, police and diplomats to the Solomon Islands, as violent protests continued for a second day.Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison announced the deployment on Thursday after he received a formal request from his counterpart under the nations’ bilateral security treaty.Violent demonstrations erupted in the island nation on Wednesday when people stormed into the parliament to demand the resignation of prime minister Manasseh Sogavare.Mr Sogavare imposed a 36-hour curfew describing it as “darkest days” of the country.  However, rioters defied lockdown and continued to protest on the streets through Thursday.Mr Morrison said Australia is sending a...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geronimo
realcleardefense.com

Too Soon To Be Waving the White Flag on China

In The Australian newspaper on Monday, Hugh White gave us a picture of democratic defeat in the face of overwhelming Chinese dominance should war break out over Taiwan. ‘Going to war with China,’ he says, ‘will more likely destroy’ U.S. leadership. The chances of nuclear war ‘are quite high’ and ‘the chances of America winning such a war are very low’.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Army announces ‘most radical shake-up for decades’ amid cuts to troop numbers

The British Army has announced its “Future Soldier” programme, claiming the project offers the most radical reform for the last two decades in order to shape a force fit to fight the wars of the 21st century.The restructuring comes as the strength of the regular army is due to be reduced from 82,000 to 73,000 in the next four years, with focus on expeditionary units which can be deployed to conflict zones as well as setting up bases abroad.The new strategy will be buttressed by an investment of £41.3bn over the next decade on equipment, £8.6bn more than had previously...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency#Black And Blue Markets#Paleobit#Love Bitcoin
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin and Financial Independence w/ Jim Crider

Clay Finck of Investor's Podcast chats with Jim Crider, founder of Intentional Living FP, about the benefits of having a financial planner, how millennials differ from other clients Jim has worked with, what it really means to achieve financial independence, how to deal with information overload, and Bitcoin. The episode...
MARKETS
AFP

Maradona is dead, long live Maradona! World honors 'Golden Kid'

From a bronze statue unveiled in Naples to humble offerings of flowers at his childhood home in a Buenos Aires slum, people around the world mourned the death one year ago Thursday of football great Diego Maradona. Outside his humble childhood home, bouquets of flowers and messages piled up -- one reading: "You gave us heaven."
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Podcast
Country
Argentina
cryptonews.com

Ethereum Super Scaling with StarkWare

StarkWare's core members Uri Kolodny and Eli Ben-Sasson walk through David Hoffman and Ryan Adams of Bankless Podcast through the process and progress of StarkWare's Ethereum scaling solution. The episode was live-streamed on November 23, 2021.
COMPUTERS
cryptonews.com

Predicting Bitcoin Price Volatility w/ Zachary Barnett

In this interview, Lea Thompson aka Girl Gone Crypto talks to Zachary Barnett, Head of Operations at GNY.io, who shares how their decentralized machine learning protocol aims to predict bitcoin price volatility each week. The episode premiered on November 23, 2021.
CURRENCIES
AOL Corp

Exclusive: 28 percent of Americans surveyed believe the 'truth about harmful effects of vaccines' is being deliberately hidden from the public

The results of a new poll shared exclusively with Yahoo News finds that 28 percent of U.S. adults believe without evidence that the “truth about the harmful effects of vaccines” is being deliberately hidden from the public. The findings are part of global research conducted by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
cryptonews.com

Now Is The Perfect Time To Partake In The CODI IDO

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. CODI Finance announced the start of its IDO and it has generated a lot of buzz in the cryptocurrency space, with Bitcoin and Ethereum performing exceptionally well. Investors had returns of up to 30x on their initial investment, thereby making a lot of people interested in joining cryptocurrency with the prospects of earning quick money. This is why CODI is the perfect opportunity for new investors to make massive profits on their initial investments.
MARKETS
CNN

China's disappearing ships: The latest headache for the global supply chain

Editor's Note: (A version of this story appeared in CNN's Meanwhile in China newsletter, a three-times-a-week update exploring what you need to know about the country's rise and how it impacts the world. Sign up here.) Hong Kong(CNN Business) Ships in Chinese waters are disappearing from industry tracking systems, creating...
INDUSTRY
AFP

Migrants tell of perilous Channel crossings as they arrive in the UK

Ali sat shivering and exhausted on a pebble beach on England's south coast but thankful for a "new life" after he and 30 other migrants were rescued in the Channel. The Syrian asylum seeker, from the eastern city of Deir Ezzor, said he had been stranded in the sea between England and France for 12 hours on an inflatable boat before he and the others, including several children, were plucked to safety. Ali, 22, who gave only his first name, was brought ashore on Wednesday. On the other side of the busy Channel, 27 fellow migrants were not so lucky. Men, women and children perished in the freezing winter water when their boat capsized, in the deadliest accident in the Channel since UN migration records began in 2014.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy