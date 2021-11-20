ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

By ActionForex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/CHF dropped to as low as 1.0446 last week and break of 1.0505 support indicates long term down trend resumption. Current fall from 1.1149 should target 161.8% projection of 1.1149 to 1.0694 from 1.0936 at 1.0200 next....

USD/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 114.99; (P) 115.26; (R1) 115.68;. Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains on the upside for the moment. Current up trend from 102.58 should target 100% projection of 102.58 to 111.65 from 109.11 at 118.18 next. On the downside, below 114.81 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But break of 113.57 support is needed to indicate short term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish in case of retreat.
FXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – EUR/USD

Last Update At 19 Nov 2021 00:27GMT. Marginal rise b4 strg retreat. 1.1463 - This week's high (Mon). 1.1434 - Last Fri's low (now res). 1.1332 - Wed's high (now sup). 1.1265 - Wed's fresh 16-month low. EUR/USD - 1.1364.. Although euro moved narrowly in Asian morning y'day, price met...
actionforex.com

EUR/CHF Has Potential For A Big Drop (But Not THAT Big)

The day was January 15th, 2015. I was sitting at my desk in the US, trading overnight during the London session for a large hedge fund. It was a quiet session from what I recall, especially for EUR/CHF. The pair was resting on 1.2000, where it hadn’t traded below for years prior. The SNB had told the markets that 1.2000 was a floor for the pair, and that the central bank would buy Euros to support the market at that level. Therefore, once price traded to 1.2000, the only way for the pair was up.
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Technical Outlook Ahead: AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, EUR/AUD

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, EUR/AUD – Technical Outlook. Australian Dollar facing mixed signals vs. USD, CAD and EUR. AUD/USD may reverse higher on support, AUD/CAD ranging. EUR/AUD downtrend remains despite recent consolidation. AUD/USD 4-Hour Chart. The Australian Dollar faces its next potential opportunity to reverse the near-term downtrend against the...
DailyFx

EUR/JPY Technical Outlook Hinges on Test of Trend Support

EUR/JPY multi-week decline may be coming to an end. EUR/JPY Technical Outlook Hinges on Test of Trend Support. EUR/JPY spent the first three weeks of October rising and then the last three weeks falling; we could see a course change again here soon. There is a proven trend-line getting tested at this time, one that dates to the May 2020 low.
babypips.com

Chart Art: Trend and Range Setups on GBP/CHF and EUR/NZD

We’re all about the European crosses today as we explore GBP/CHF’s SMA crossovers and EUR/NZD’s range support level. Take a look and see if you can sneak in pips from the charts!. GBP/CHF: 1-hour. GBP/CHF recently broke above a trend line resistance that may have been part of a descending...
DailyFx

Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: CHF/JPY, EUR/CHF, GBP/CHF

Swiss Franc, CHF, CHF/JPY, EUR/CHF, GBP/CHF – Talking Points. CHF/JPY continues to decline from fresh yearly high, previous 2021 high eyed. EUR/CHF downtrend remains intact, key pivot zone eyed for potential reversal. GBP/CHF has potentially carved a bottom, previous support now resistance?. CHF/JPY Technical Analysis. After making a swift break...
FXStreet.com

EUR/CHF 1.05 about to blow?

EUR/CHF bears are running head in with weekly support. 1.050 could be a tough nut to crack from a technical perspective. SNB is potentially comfortable with a stronger CHF instead of hiking rates. EUR/CHF is turning heads in the currency markets at the start of the week as the bears...
actionforex.com

Currency Pair Of The Week: EUR/NZD

Christine Lagarde’s extreme dovishness towards the stance of the ECB. Christine Lagarde spoke last week in front of the Frankfurt European Banking Congress. She said that although inflation was unwelcome and painful, the ECB must not rush into a premature tightening. In addition, she added that inflation was likely rise into the end of the year. October’s inflation reading was 4.1% YoY. The ECB targets 2% inflation! However, she stated that “conditions to raise rates are very unlikely to be satisfied next year”. The ECB’s Pandemic Emergency Program (PEPP) is set to expire the end of March 2022. At the upcoming ECB meeting slated for December 16th, members will provide undated forecasts for growth and inflation. As November’s meeting, Lagarde noted that she expects PEPP to end as scheduled and that members will discuss new possible bond buying alternatives at the December meeting!
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Outlook: Bearish potential intact, further decline remains on the cards

A combination of factors dragged EUR/USD to the lowest level since July 2020 on Wednesday. COVID-19 woes, dovish ECB outlook, disappointing German IFO weighed on the shared currency. Expectations for an early Fed rate hike underpinned the USD and contributed to the selling bias. The EUR/USD pair broke through the...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD weekly double top pattern targeting 1.1165

Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases, a review of the USD Index, and a complete top down analysis of the EURUSD. Weekly support at 1.1168, resistance at 1.1524. Weekly chart is in a downtrend showing lower tops and bottoms. Price declined last week and closed...
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

The common European currency continued to lose ground against the dollar and the pair breached the last support zone at 1.1230 as speculations mounted for an earlier-than-expected interest hike by the Fed. A confirmation of the breach would lead to new losses for the EUR/USD and could easily head the pair towards 1.1125. The first target for the bulls is the mentioned level at 1.1230, which is now acting as a resistance, followed by the zone at 1.1290.
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Starts the Week at New Yearly Highs

The GBP EUR exchange rate will start the week above 1.1900 after seeing new highs for the year last week. Stronger employment and higher inflation fuelled another rally in sterling. finding some support last week. The pound will likely get a boost on Monday from Bank of England comments over the weekend and rising virus rates in Europe.
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Exchange Rate: The Week Ahead November 21st

The GBP EUR exchange soared to a new yearly high last week as UK inflation and employment came in above expectations. The data will put pressure on the Bank of England to hike rates in the December meeting. The week ahead has German IFO business sentiment and a final reading of GDP in the country. The week ahead will likely be dominated by virus headlines as European nations move towards lockdowns.
DailyFx

Japanese Yen Outlook: AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY May Fall as Retail Trader Go Long

Japanese Yen, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points. Retail traders increasingly bet that the Japanese Yen may fall. Long exposure is rising in AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY. Is the technical analysis lining up with the positioning signals?. According to IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), retail investors...
