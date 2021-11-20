Friendship Circle Miami Raises More than $230K from 3rd Annual Heart & Soul Gala
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Awareness and proceeds from the signature event support the organization’s planned, 20,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art Friendship Campus and newly-launched “We All Belong” campaign. Friendship Circle Miami, the volunteer-driven, non-profit organization dedicated to offering friendship and acceptance to individuals with special needs, held its 3rd Annual Heart &...communitynewspapers.com
Comments / 0