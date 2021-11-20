Thank you! Radiothon 2021

Your dog might be affected by the noises in your household more than you might think. University of California researchers surveyed dog owners, and found high-frequency, intermittent household noises such as the battery warning of a smoke detector are more likely to cause a dog anxiety, rather than low-frequency, continuous noise. They also found that many owners underestimate their dogs’ frightened reactions to household noises, and often respond with amusement rather than concern. Experts say common signs of anxiety in dogs include cringing, trembling or retreating. There are also more subtle clues such as panting, licking their lips, turning their head away, stiffening their body, turning their ears back and lowering their head below their shoulders. Lead study author Emma Grigg says, “We hope this study gets people to think about the sources of sound that might be causing their dog stress, so they can take steps to minimize their dog’s exposure to it.”
