Thank you! Radiothon 2021

WTAX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom everyone here at 103.7 WDBR and our sister stations 101.9 The Wolf and News Radio WTAX 93.9fm/1240am we want to say Thank You!. Thank you to each and every one of you for making our. 17th Annual...

wtax.com

waukeeschools.org

Dear Veterans, Thank You

Elementary students from across our district have spent the last couple of days writing thank you cards to our veterans. The cards were delivered to several locations throughout our community. Students from Eason Elementary read their cards to our camera. We followed those cards to West Lakes Hy-Vee and asked...
orangetownnews.com

Thank You for Supporting Funtober!

The Funtober at the Fairground was held October 23 and all those in attendance had a wonderful time. It was a beautiful day in which families were able to enjoy a Trunk or Treat, Park & Rec games, DJ Lucas, hayrides with Kriz Farm and Ice Cream, hot dogs, hot chocolate, and cider. The Orange Community Services Department, Youth Services and Orange Park & Recreation hosted the event and would also like to thank our sponsors. Thank you to our Candy sponsors: Goddard School and the Lions Club of Orange; DJ Level: Baybrook Remodelers and Yale University; Magician Sponsor: Rubino Family Chiropractic; and our Friend Sponsor: Courtyard by Marriott.
Richmond.com

Thank you to our clients

As the holiday season is upon us and Thanksgiving arriving this week, we are reminded of the main reason we love what we do at The Yeatman Group. It’s easy to get distracted by the many beautiful homes, communities, and great deals we come across every day, but we wanted to celebrated the BEST part of our industry - YOU, our clients. Everyday we meet amazing people and families whom we get to work with hand-in-hand as they make the most impactful purchases and sales of their lives.
ECONOMY
Sonoma Index Tribune

Editorial: What are you thankful for?

Some cynics might say this week’s intensive focus on gratitude is overblown. Especially in a year such as this, where the lingering effects of the pandemic have triggered everything from long-term illnesses to staffing shortages to continued economic strife. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the stress of the day-to-day in the insanity of this year.
SONOMA, CA
Sedalia Democrat

Thank you to health center

As the holiday season approaches with most of us having to-do lists that increase as the days go by, I had an epiphany of sorts. While I am in my own world of chaos, I started …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

Charities, Community Groups Serve Up, Deliver Warm Thanksgiving Meals For The Needy

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The pace and buzz in the kitchens of Glide Memorial deep in the heart of San Francisco’s Tenderloin District accelerated Thursday morning as hundreds of warm meals were being prepared for their annual Thanksgiving celebration for the needy. Over the last several years, the lines have grown longer and longer, only slowed by the restrictions put in place during the 2020 COVID outbreak. This year, Glide has erected giant tents to keep everyone safe from COVID and socially distanced. “There are more people living on the streets right now, there are more people hungry right now, and Glide...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WKRG News 5

Wings of Life assist the community during the Thanksgiving season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several organizations throughout the Port City made sure Thanksgiving meals were provided to those who may have not had one today. Wings of Life took the season of giving a step further. Volunteers with the faith-based organization aimed to assist those recovering from alcohol and drugs did more than feed their 70 […]
MOBILE, AL
thecorryjournal.com

Thank you for your service

The words “Thank you for your service” echoed through the air today as hundreds of students and staff of Corry Area Middle-High School gathered in front of the building to show their appreciation for veterans in honor of Veterans Day. Many handmade signs of gratitude and flags were visible, accompanied by patriotic music during the drive-thru event organized by the school’s social studies department. Every veteran received a doughnut donated by Sander’s Markets and a thank you letter written by Corry students.
CORRY, PA
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers Come Together To Distribute Hundreds Of Turkey Dinners

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Plenty of families are spending time at home with food on their plates. But not everybody has that privilege on the holidays. Instead of spending Thanksgiving with their families, some in the Pittsburgh area spent Thursdays handing out food to their neighbors in need. “It’s a lot of work, but we love to do it,” said Joe Bopp, commander of American Legion Post 618. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Early Thanksgiving morning, the American Legion in McKees Rocks turned on its ovens, dropped 20 turkeys in the frier and started cooking around 300 meals to serve. “We’re doing Thanksgiving dinner for anybody...
PITTSBURGH, PA
harrisondaily.com

‘Thank you for your sacrifice’

As the bells at the Boone County Courthouse chimed the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month Thursday, a large crowd gathered on the courthouse lawn to honor those who served their country …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
Twin Falls Times-News

Crapo: Thank you, Idahoans

The great people of Idaho are foremost among the blessings I am counting this Thanksgiving season. We have been tested by challenges this year, and Idahoans have repeatedly met those challenges with kindness, hope, good judgement and optimism. Throughout Idaho, we find countless examples of Idahoans doing great work and good deeds that are helping to lift us all up:
POLITICS
crockerpark.com

A Tree Lighting Thank You

We just wanted to take a quick moment to say thanks to each and every one of you who came out to celebrate #TreeLighting with us! It was a magical evening and we couldn’t have done it without you. So incredibly grateful for your support now and throughout the years! 🙏
LIFESTYLE
newwaysministry.org

At Mass, Parishioners Oppose Catholic Officials Who Forced Student to Remove Pride Shirt

Community members have rallied around a Catholic school student who was forced to remove a Pride shirt, an action the local archdiocese is now defending. Students and parishioners at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Baltimore and its attached school wore rainbow face masks and shirts with “I am a child of God” in rainbow text to Mass this past weekend. Their action was in response to an incident last Friday at the school. The Baltimore Brew reported:
RELIGION
The Independent

Appeal to find home for dog still up for adoption after 143 days

An animal charity has launched an appeal to find a new home for one of its dogs who is still waiting to be adopted after 143 days.Epiphany, a shy four-year-old mixed-breed dog who is the size of a cocker spaniel, arrived at Oakwood Dog Rescue (ODR) in Hull more than seven months ago “very frightened and nervous”.She has since started to come out of her shell but has been difficult to rehome as she is too nervous to be placed with younger children.She does not currently walk on a leash, but is receiving treatment and will be able to do...
PETS
CBS News

This couple just moved to America and wanted to celebrate their first Thanksgiving. More than 200 strangers invited them to dinner.

Susana Orrego recently moved to the U.S. from Colombia and instantly noticed some differences. "The first month was hard for me, because in Colombia we say hello to all the people in the streets. And sometimes, the people don't reply back. So I told my mom, probably the people are not so friendly," she told CBS Boston affiliate WBZ.
SOCIETY
WTAX

Don’t be “that” guy

A list of things only bad Thanksgiving guests do . . . Don’t surprise the host with last-minute dietary requests. If you’re allergic to nuts, let them know now, not the night before. 2. Don’t show up empty handed, or with a surprise dish. Even if it’s not a potluck,...
WTAX

Interest in warming centers heats up

For folks looking for relief from cold temps, the city has provided a list of locations open to those who need the chance to warm up. Anyone who comes to these locations should keep in mind that masking and COVID-19 protocols are in place. Here’s a list of city-warming centers:
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WTAX

Study: Everyday household noise stresses dogs out

Your dog might be affected by the noises in your household more than you might think. University of California researchers surveyed dog owners, and found high-frequency, intermittent household noises such as the battery warning of a smoke detector are more likely to cause a dog anxiety, rather than low-frequency, continuous noise. They also found that many owners underestimate their dogs’ frightened reactions to household noises, and often respond with amusement rather than concern. Experts say common signs of anxiety in dogs include cringing, trembling or retreating. There are also more subtle clues such as panting, licking their lips, turning their head away, stiffening their body, turning their ears back and lowering their head below their shoulders. Lead study author Emma Grigg says, “We hope this study gets people to think about the sources of sound that might be causing their dog stress, so they can take steps to minimize their dog’s exposure to it.”
PETS

