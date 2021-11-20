ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don Johnson guesses that his daughter Dakota and partner Chris Martin are 'not too far' from having kids as he brands the musician a 'lovely guy'

By Mark Mcgreal, Kelby Vera For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin might be having kids sooner rather than later.

In a recent interview on Good Day New York, Dakota's father Don Johnson talked about the future of her personal life.

'Listen, if she’s happy, I will be happy and he’s a lovely guy,' the Miami Vice actor said. 'And if she decides to get married, I would imagine that there would be grandchildren not too far after that. I would be pretty excited about that part.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fl4Dw_0d2szFEz00
Thinking grandkids? In a recent interview on Good Day New York , Dakota's father Don Johnson talked about the future of her personal life (pictured February 2016) 

The interviewers then asked Johnson if he'd had a 'fatherly talk' with the Coldplay frontman yet to which he replied, 'We kind of like to wait until they get a little more confident in their position and a little further down the road with each other, and then we have the talk.'

Despite his kind words about Martin, he qualified his statement by not guaranteeing that the pair will get married any time soon.

'Oh God. I don't think much further than about the next seven to eight seconds,' he said.

Dakota and Chris first made headlines in 2017, when they jetted off to Israel at the beginning of their relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gRooD_0d2szFEz00
First comes love, then comes marriage...: Don, pictured January 2020, said that if Dakota and her boyfriend Chris Martin get married, kids are soon to follow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YxqEb_0d2szFEz00
Happy together: Dakota and Chris first made headlines in 2017, when they jetted off to Israel at the beginning of their relationship

Johnson and Martin went on to purchase a house in Malibu this past January.

A source spoke to Us Weekly and told the media outlet that the two were 'very excited to move in.'

They added that the two 'are really thrilled and happy with their purchase.'

The notoriously private Johnson recently offered a small glimpse into life with Martin, telling The Hollywood Reporter: '[Post-COVID safety protocols have] been weird.'

'If I've been working, I can't really be around my parents because they're older. But my friends and my partner [Martin], we've been together a lot, and it's great.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rskxM_0d2szFEz00
Making a big commitment: Johnson and Martin went on to purchase a house in Malibu this past January (pictured 2014)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38GjLe_0d2szFEz00
Moved on: Chris Martin was married to Gwyneth Paltrow from 2013 until 2016, and they share a daughter named Apple and a son named Moses, aged 17 and 15, respectively (pictured 2014)

The actress was previously linked to actor Jordan Masterson and singer Matthew Hitt before she began dating the musician.

Martin was married to Gwyneth Paltrow from 2013 until 2016, and they share a daughter named Apple and a son named Moses, aged 17 and 15, respectively.

Last January, the singer's ex-wife publicly voiced her approval of the Suspiria star during an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

'I love her,' Paltrow said. 'I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her.

'I always start to think of the ampersand sign—what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There's so much juice in leaning in to something like that.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D8TXO_0d2szFEz00
Still friendly: Last January, Paltrow publicly voiced her approval of the Suspiria star during an interview with Harper's Bazaar (Dakota Johnson pictured 2021)

Comments / 2

Gigi Nutter
4d ago

l have always loved Don Johnson in all his movies and TV Shows. I am obsessed with Miami Vice.loved watching them. He's Handsome, a serious and funny Actor. His daughter Dakota is a Beautiful woman and talented Actress.I wish them all well, especially having grand kids. ❤

Reply
5
