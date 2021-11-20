ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside the extensive $7million property portfolio of Bachelor stars Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich

By Jesse Hyland
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Tim Robards and his wife Anna Heinrich have accrued an impressive property portfolio worth close to $7million.

The couple, who famously met on The Bachelor in 2013 and paired up after Tim gave his final rose to Anna, currently own four investment properties in Queensland.

They have three townhouses in Brisbane and an apartment at the Mondrian hotel development at Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast, reports Realestate.com.au.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HE84j_0d2szDTX00
Property journey: Inside the extensive $7 million dollar property portfolio of Bachelor stars Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich

Robards also recently sold another property at Murarrie in Brisbane, with the final selling price yet to be revealed.

The couple currently reside at a three-bedroom apartment in Rose Bay, Sydney, which is also listed on the market and scheduled to go to auction on December 7.

Their Rose Bay pad has been the couple's biggest property win since they began buying investments, but Robards revealed letting go of the luxe unit wasn't easy.

They first purchased the pad for $1.9million back in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EEqwk_0d2szDTX00
Home sweet home: The couple currently reside at a three-bedroom apartment (pictured) in Rose Bay, Sydney, which is also listed on the market and scheduled to go to auction on December 7. They first purchased the pad for $1.9million back in 2018
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iy4ZV_0d2szDTX00
Current portfolio: The reality TV star couple own three townhouses in Brisbane and an apartment at the Mondrian hotel development at Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast. Pictured: The interior of one of the investment properties the duo own in Brisbane

'We love our home so much at the moment and from a value point of view it's unreal,' Robards said upon reflecting on how much the home has appreciated.

The model and chiropractor explained that his family 'don't want to leave' because they 'love' the home, but have to due to needing 'a little more space'.

Robards investing journey started at the age of 17 in 1999 when he bought a townhouse in Charlestown, Newcastle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NW5z1_0d2szDTX00
Latest sale: Robards recently sold another property at Murarrie in Brisbane, with the final selling price yet to be revealed

The home doubled in value in under two years, but it would be a decade before the Neighbours star started to grow his portfolio and expand.

Tim began purchasing properties in Brisbane, specifically in prime locations with higher rental yields.

The Bachelor star admits, however, that the Sydney market has seen the best capital growth - with Tim and Anna's Rose Bay home and Tim's investment in Newcastle making the biggest gains.

Reflecting on his current and past investments, Robards believes he possibly 'played' it too safe.

'I played it safe and part of me thinks I needed to take some risks, but at the same time I've now got a family I can't take too big of a risk,' he said.

'I've seen people buy and renovate and have done really well. I've always bought generally new, I've never gone for a full renovation. That might be something that's on the cards next.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yX1hG_0d2szDTX00
Future: Robards believes a full renovation is an option on the table for future investment properties he buys. Pictured: An artist's impression of the couple's unit at the Mondrian development in Burleigh

