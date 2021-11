Another win and another strong defensive performance has put the Panthers in the second round of the AHSAA flag football playoffs in the Final Four after defeating Wenonah High School, 14-6, earlier this week. The Panthers hosted the first round on their own turf —The Jungle— and overcame cold and muddy field conditions. The Dragons from Wenonah brought with them a spread offense that Smiths Station has not faced this season.

SMITHS STATION, AL ・ 14 DAYS AGO