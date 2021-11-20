ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Saudi-Led Coalition Says It Attacked 13 Houthi Targets in Yemen

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaudi-Led Coalition Says It Attacked 13 Houthi Targets in Yemen. Cairo (Reuters) - The Saudi-led...

www.usnews.com

Las Vegas Herald

Yemen's Houthis claim launching 14 bomb-laden drones against Saudi airports, Aramco refineries

Sanaa [Yemen], November 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Yemen's Houthi militia on Saturday said they launched 14 bomb-laden drones to attack several airports and oil facilities in Saudi Arabia in response to what it said "Saudi-led coalition escalation in Yemen.""We targeted the King Khalid Air Base in Riyadh city with four drones, hitting military targets at the King Abdullah International Airport and Aramco oil refineries in Jeddah city with four drones, striking a military target in Abha International Airport in Abha city with a drone, targeting other military sites in the cities of Jazan, Najran and Abha with five drones," Houthi military spokesman Yehya Sarea said in a statement aired by the militia's al-Masirah TV.
MIDDLE EAST
foreigndesknews.com

U.N. Says 2 Staffers Detained by Yemen’s Houthis

The United Nations said Wednesday that two of its staff members have been held incommunicado for more than a week by Houthi rebels in Yemen, and it called for their immediate release. “The secretary-general is deeply concerned about the arrests and detention of two U.N. staff members in Sanaa by...
UNITED NATIONS
birminghamnews.net

Saudi-led coalition in Yemen warns of danger to global trade in Red Sea

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], November 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen said it detected an imminent danger to the global trade in the Red Sea, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday. "There are indicators of the imminent danger to shipping and world trade in...
MIDDLE EAST
americanmilitarynews.com

Iran-backed rebels storm US Embassy in Yemen, take 25 employees hostage

Houthi rebels backed by Iran breached the U.S. Embassy compound in Yemen this week and 25 local embassy employees were taken hostage, the U.S. State Department confirmed on Thursday. On Tuesday, Bloomberg initially reported 25 Yemenis working for the U.S. Embassy in Sanaa, Yemen were captured by Houthi rebels. Bloomberg...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Syria Reports Fourth Israeli Attack This Month, Says Two Killed

CAIRO (Reuters) -An Israeli air strike in Syria killed two people and wounded seven others including six soldiers on Wednesday, Syrian state media said, in the fourth Israeli attack reported by Syria this month. An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment on the report. Israel has mounted frequent attacks against...
MIDDLE EAST
NewsBreak
Middle East
Military News Editor

U.S. gives 144M to Afghanistan, but the Taliban will not release American hostage.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the United States would give 144 million to assist Afghanistan citizens affected by the humanitarian disaster. "The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," she said in a statement, bringing total U.S. aid to 474 million for 2021.
thedrive

Latest Images Of Russia’s Checkmate Fighter Shows Us Just How Big It Really Is (Updated)

Russia has billed the Checkmate as a light fighter, but that isn't really the case. Some four months since it was officially unveiled, another glut of promotional material has been released relating to the Sukhoi Checkmate ahead of its official foreign debut at the Dubai Airshow next week. Also known as the Light Tactical Aircraft, or LTS in Russian, what we've seen now reveals a fighter that’s substantially bigger than we might have imagined, at least in comparison to the Su-57 Felon. Seeing the two planes alongside each other provides our best view so far of the enigmatic Checkmate fighter project and evidence that this is really more of a medium fighter than a true light combat jet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedrive

Video Shows U.S. Destroyer's Very Intimate Standoff With Iranian Vessels Over Seized Oil Tanker (Updated)

Iran's raid on an oil tanker resulted in an incredibly close encounter between its gunboats and a U.S. Navy destroyer. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Iran has released dramatic video footage of an incident in the Gulf of Oman, which reportedly took place last week. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the Vietnam-flagged tanker ship Sothys and then appears to have sent small boats to swarm two U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke class destroyers, as well as U.S. Coast Guard cutters, in what by every indication is an unprecedented altercation.
MILITARY
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY
Washington Post

CIA director warns Russian spies of ‘consequences’ if they are behind ‘Havana Syndrome’ incidents

CIA Director William J. Burns delivered a confidential warning to Russia’s top intelligence services that they will face “consequences” if they are behind the string of mysterious health incidents known as “Havana Syndrome” afflicting U.S. diplomats and spies around the world, according to U.S. officials familiar with the exchange. During...
U.S. POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Biden’s Dirty Deal With the Taliban

Every week new revelations arrive about the scale of Biden’s betrayal in Afghanistan. After months of claiming that only a few hundred Americans had been abandoned behind enemy lines, the real numbers are still growing. Shocking reports continue to come to light including a military memo which claims that over a hundred family members of servicemen may still be trapped under Taliban rule.
U.S. POLITICS

