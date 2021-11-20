ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State of the Arts - Artist Bella Maria Varela

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorder Art Residency artist Bella Maria Varela will debut a new exhibition titled...

Lowell Sun

Eye on Art: Addison Gallery features California artists in new shows

It isn’t winter — yet. But the prestigious Addison Gallery of American Art, on the campus of Phillips Academy in Andover, is enmeshed in “California dreamin’” this fall with two exhibitions highlighting mid-20th century works by artists from the Golden State. “Light, Space, Surface: Works from the Los Angeles County...
ANDOVER, MA
bizneworleans.com

Keeping Art – and an Artist – Alive

By the time of his all-too-early death from cancer in 2013, George Rodrigue had become perhaps Louisiana’s best-known artist. While his trademark blue dog is instantly recognizable, Rodrigue’s paintings spanned many subjects and many years. Keeping his art, life and legacy alive now falls to his widow, Wendy Rodrigue. After...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
washburnreview.org

Meet the artists at the Mulvane Art Museum

On Friday, Nov. 5, the Mulvane Art Museum held an event called “Meet the Artist” that featured several artists and their work. The pieces centered around people, objects and ideas that inspired the artists. John Sebelius, one of the featured artists, partnered with award-winning photojournalist Brain Lanker, who photographed many...
MUSEUMS
greenvillejournal.com

Local artist Meredith Piper to host exhibition, ‘A Seat at the Table’ at the Art Crossing

Local artist Meredith Piper’s exhibition “A Seat at the Table” will be held at the Art Crossing at 300 River Street, Suite 111 in downtown Greenville Nov. 12 through 14. The event will feature a variety of Piper’s paintings and ceramic sculptures. In addition, all exhibition items will be available for purchase and Piper will donate 10% of all sales to nonprofit Jasmine Road.
GREENVILLE, SC
Bakersfield Californian

State of the art: Artists to discuss L.A. art scene at BMoA symposium

On Thursday, the Bakersfield Museum of Art continues its celebration of its biggest art exhibition with an artist symposium featuring nine of the artists featured in the current show. "On the Edge: Los Angeles Art, 1970s-1990s, from the Joan and Jack Quinn Family Collection" opened in September. The collection, featuring...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Orange Leader

Southeast Texas Arts Council announces the SETAC Artists Talent Show

Are you the slickest paint-slinger in Southeast Texas? Can you carry your tunes without a bucket? Have you ever madly sculpted a monument with mashed potatoes and your neighbor’s lawn ornaments!? Well git yer phone out an’ prove it!. The Southeast Texas Arts Council (SETAC) is announcing the SETAC Artists...
BEAUMONT, TX
The Decatur Daily

Faces of Vietnam: Art exhibit features paintings by Vietnamese artists

When the economic borders of Vietnam opened in the late 1980s, an influx of Western influences flooded the country. In the art scene, painters, inundated for the first time with the works of Picasso, Van Gogh and Monet, worked to balance the infusion of Western art with their country’s identity and traditions.
VISUAL ART
WOLF

Local artist to exhibit in international art show

Helen Lavelle of Scranton has been invited to participate in an art exhibition through the M.A.D.S. Art Gallery in Milan, Italy. Her piece, "Pandemic Pieta," will be displayed during the Hysterica International Art Exhibition in Milan and Fuerteventura from November 19th through the 30th. According to the official press release,...
SCRANTON, PA
hilltopviewsonline.com

Art as an unromanticised love letter: student artist discusses identity, expression in artwork

Not a single piece of her art was sold at the first event Emily Bryn was invited to. Even when she left future events completely sold out, she felt just as empty as she did the first time. Bryn decided to stop creating for the outside gaze; the one that, although sustainable, had led her to create work that did not reward her and that would end up hanging in a dentist’s office.
VISUAL ART
Dartmouth

Hood Museum conversation with artist Julie Mehretu explores the intersection of art and science

Last Friday, Mehretu joined a Dartmouth physics professor and a MoMA curator for a live conversation in the Hood’s auditorium. On Nov. 12, the Hood Museum of Art hosted a conversation between artist Julie Mehretu, Museum of Modern Art curator Ugochukwu-Smooth Nzewi and physics professor Marcelo Gleiser as part of the Dr. Allen W. Root Contemporary Art Distinguished Lectureship. Led by Nzewi, the conversation spanned a variety of topics, from their shared experience as immigrants who lived under military dictatorships to the relationship between art and science and the tension between the known and unknown, both in physics and in art.
MUSEUMS
uiowa.edu

"Andscapes" - Elizabeth McTernan - Visiting Artist - School of Art and Art History

Elizabeth McTernan is an artist from New York. She received her MFA from Bauhaus-Universität Weimar in Germany. Her work has been exhibited at Horse and Pony, Berlin; Leitrim Sculpture Centre, Ireland; and SPACE, Pittsburgh, among other venues. She has been awarded residencies such as Ars Bioarctica in arctic Finland; Statens Værksteder for Kunst, Copenhagen; and Nida Art Colony, Lithuania. Her artworks and writings have appeared in many publications, including Leonardo Music Journal (MIT Press), Das Sontag Buch (The Green Box), and Emergency INDEX Vol. 4 (Ugly Duckling Presse). She was nominated for the long list of the Preis der Nationalgalerie 2021 and was selected as one of ArtConnect’s Artists to Watch 2021. She is based in Berlin and Iowa City.
IOWA CITY, IA
connecticutmag.com

'Open the doors': Latino artists on representation in the state’s arts scene

What will it take for art institutions to show more works by Latin American artists? According to Yolanda Vasquez Petrocelli, a Bridgeport artist from Mexico, they just need to “open the doors.” Continuing in her native Spanish, Vasquez Petrocelli says, “There are a lot of strong Latin American artists in Connecticut and they need representation.”
BRIDGEPORT, CT
architecturaldigest.com

Art for All: Affordable Art Prints From 10 Artists We Love

If you enjoy home tours as much as we do, you’ve probably noticed a theme in many of the spaces you’re drawn to⁠: Artwork. The artwork that individuals put on their walls can make or break their space. Oftentimes, sourcing art is also one of the most daunting home decoration...
DESIGN
Santa Maria Times

Santa Maria library displays works of local artist Minnie Anderson

The graphite works of Orcutt artist Minnie Anderson are on display inside the Main Branch Library's Shepard Hall and will be available for viewing through January. The exhibit features Anderson's selected works conveying people, animals and relationships, all drawn with a No. 2 pencil on paper, her go-to medium, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
SANTA MARIA, CA
auburnmassdaily.com

9th Annual ValleyCAST Art Palette Contest Call for Artists

ValleyCAST has issued a call for community members to participate in their Annual Art Palette Contest this spring. The contest invites participants to transform a plain wooden art palette into a unique work of art. This popular event is a chance for people of all ages and abilities to share their artwork and celebrate the local creative community.
VISUAL ART
Advocate Messenger

Art center welcomes latest artist-in-residence

The Art Center of the Bluegrass welcomes its next artist-in-residence and first African American female to hold a residency – Yolantha Harrison-Pace. She moved into her studio on the second floor of the Art Center at the beginning of November, joining artists David Ray Farmer, Katherine Updegraff White, and Terrell Atwood as the official artists in residence for the organization.
DANVILLE, KY

