State of the Arts - Artist Bella Maria Varela

Elizabeth McTernan is an artist from New York. She received her MFA from Bauhaus-Universität Weimar in Germany. Her work has been exhibited at Horse and Pony, Berlin; Leitrim Sculpture Centre, Ireland; and SPACE, Pittsburgh, among other venues. She has been awarded residencies such as Ars Bioarctica in arctic Finland; Statens Værksteder for Kunst, Copenhagen; and Nida Art Colony, Lithuania. Her artworks and writings have appeared in many publications, including Leonardo Music Journal (MIT Press), Das Sontag Buch (The Green Box), and Emergency INDEX Vol. 4 (Ugly Duckling Presse). She was nominated for the long list of the Preis der Nationalgalerie 2021 and was selected as one of ArtConnect’s Artists to Watch 2021. She is based in Berlin and Iowa City.

