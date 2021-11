The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense generated five sacks of Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke on Sunday, which is usually a good first step to shutting down an opposing offense and getting a victory. Heinicke, however, threw for 256 yards and a touchdown with a 110.4 passer rating and the Football Team beat the defending champs, 29-19. It was just the second time in the last two seasons that the Buccaneers got at least three sacks but lost, and also the first time in that span they lost to a team that came into the game with a losing record.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO