After Friday Night Smackdown took the stage on Friday, the UConn Huskies are set to take over the XL Center in Hartford. The Huskies will look to lay the smackdown on the Binghamton Bearcats on Saturday afternoon. Binghamton comes into the game 1-2 with losses to Cornell and Columbia and a win over Sacred Heart this past Sunday. UConn, meanwhile, is 3-0 and has been bruising defensively. They’ve yet to allow more than 60 points in either of their first three contests of the season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO