Environment

Weather System Threatens to Disrupt Thanksgiving Travel

TravelPulse
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re getting on an airplane to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday today or Sunday, November 20 and 21, good for you. If you’re flying after that, you could be running into weather issues that are threatening to disrupt holiday travel this week. Why Community Tourism Should Be Top-of-Mind...

www.travelpulse.com

Matt Lillywhite

A Massive Storm Will Hit The East Coast Soon

A giant storm is expected to hit New York, Massachusetts, and several other states, according to the National Weather Service. "This storm system is set to strengthen quickly during the day Friday as an upper-level low deepens over the Northeast. On the northern side of this upper low, periods of snow are expected with the heaviest totals taking shape over northern New England."
erienewsnow.com

WINTER STORM WATCH

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. WHAT: Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations in excess of 8 inches possible by Saturday morning. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. WHERE: Southern Erie county, PA and Chautauqua county, NY. WHEN: From late tonight...
ENVIRONMENT
nbcboston.com

Rain and Snow on Friday, Possibility of a Bigger Storm Monday

Happy Thanksgiving! Temperatures weren’t quite as chilly this morning compared to the last couple of mornings. And we have a brief warm up Thursday afternoon as highs jump to the 50s south and 40s in northern New England!. It is a nice Thanksgiving treat with quiet travel weather all along...
BOSTON, MA
The Guardian

Storm Arwen: Met office warns of 75mph winds and snow

A storm is forecast to move in across the UK bringing with it 75mph winds, which could cause travel disruption and damage to buildings. The Met Office has issued an amber wind warning for parts of north-east England and Scotland from Friday afternoon, lasting until Saturday morning as the result of Storm Arwen.
ENVIRONMENT
KSLA

Freezing weather possible for some behind front

Police are investigating after an Amazon delivery truck crashed into a woman’s home. Shreveport Regional Airport sees increase in holiday travel compared to 2020. Some people said they are more willing to travel this year because they feel protected against COVID-19.
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS Philly

Thanksgiving Weather: What To Expect In Philadelphia, New Jersey, Delaware On Turkey Day, Black Friday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After the coldest morning since spring in Philadelphia with a low of 28 degrees Tuesday, temperatures are set to rebound significantly for Thanksgiving Day. Afternoon highs will warm nicely into the mid-50s under abundant sunshine. Roads will stay dry Thursday evening for those traveling home from Grandma’s house, but areas of rain will develop overnight, mainly after midnight. Any shower activity wraps up by 7 a.m. to make for a dry Black Friday, but hold on tight to those shopping bags, as whipping winds will prevail through the day. Additionally, on Friday, plan for the arrival of winter-like weather that will settle in for the weekend across the Delaware Valley. Highs will struggle to reach the mid-40s and wind chills will fall to near freezing by late afternoon. Blustery conditions persist into Small Business Saturday as will the cold conditions. Expect wind chills in the teens across much of Pennsylvania Saturday morning and low 20s across New Jersey and Delaware. By Sunday, we may see our first snowflakes of the season with a chance for rain and snow showers to close out the holiday weekend.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Good Thanksgiving Forecast, Followed By A Cold Front

Hi Everyone! Today will not be the warmest or sunniest of Thanksgiving Days ever, but it will be a good one. The high temperature in the mid-to-upper 50s is close to average. Noting extreme about today. Tomorrow is a different story. We’ve been discussing a cold front sliding in, and by, all week. We can now time it out for you as an overnight event. Rain, which earlier in the week looked light and scattered, is now more area wide, and slightly heavier. The amount should be about a quarter of an inch. No change in the windy and colder air behind...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cold Front To Make For Cold And Breezy Thanksgiving Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front will cross the area in the overnight, setting us up for a cold and breezy Thanksgiving Day. (Credit: CBS 2) Patchy areas of rain will move off to the east by sunrise Thursday, but a few sprinkles or flurries will be possible through the morning hours. High temperatures on Thanksgiving will be recorded in the morning, so expect an afternoon with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. (Credit: CBS 2) Thursday night will be very cold with lows in the upper teens and low 20s. Wind chills on Friday morning could be in the single digits at times. (Credit: CBS 2) A rain and snow mix is possible on Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Patchy areas of rain. Low 40. THURSDAY: A sprinkle or flurry in the morning, then falling temperatures. High 40. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 34.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

UK weather: Snow forecast and ‘flying debris likely’ as Storm Arwen brings 75mph winds

Swathes of Britain are set to be battered by gales this weekend as Storm Arwen brings winds of up to 75mph.The Met Office has issued weather warnings covering most of the UK for Saturday, with coastal areas hit hardest.Forecasters say high winds may cause some travel disruption and damage in the worst affected areas.An amber alert issued for northeast Scotland and northeast England says “flying debris is likely and could lead to injuries or danger to life”.Longer journey times in those areas are “likely”, with rail, air and ferry services potentially disrupted, the Met Office said. A yellow warning...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS San Francisco

COVID: SFO Busy Again For Thanksgiving Reunions After Lifting Of Travel Restrictions

SAN FRANCISCO INT’L AIRPORT (KPIX 5) – Bay Area airports, including SFO, were busy Wednesday as travelers reunited with their loved for the first Thanksgiving since COVID-19 travel restrictions were lifted. Wednesday night was just the beginning of the reunion of the Miller family from New York. The family packed into a minivan heading to their grandmother’s, after the 2017 Tubbs Fire destroyed Rebecca’s parent’s house in Santa Rosa, and then the COVID pandemic struck. “This is our first chance to have Thanksgiving in the rebuilt house so that feels amazing,” said Rebecca Miller. The Miller family arrives at San Francisco International Airport...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

