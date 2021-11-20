Black trans women live in fear after pattern of deaths in Chicago

Self-empowerment is key for local rapper and advocate Queen Austin, who performs as Ms. Amazing Head. Her 2021 EP, Attention Whorez, represents her first official release. Austin has been making music for a little more than a decade, and calls this year’s EP a step forward from the singles and remixes she’s worked on previously The four-song album is rooted in Austin’s personal experiences, with songs like “INTTOB” (“I’m Not That Type of Bitch”) reflecting on her own experience in an abusive relationship The song, she explains, is an anthem to those who find themselves in abusive situations – whether those be work, domestic, or related to trans and homophobia. “INTTOB” is Austin’s call to the oppressed, and to herself, to say “I'm not [defined] by a type of scenario that society [tries] to paint over.”

