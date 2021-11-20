ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black trans women live in fear after pattern of deaths in Chicago

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CHICAGO) -- The story of De'Janay Stanton's death is one that many transgender women in Chicago fear. The 24-year-old Black transgender woman was shot and killed by a romantic interest in 2018, and since then more and more stories like hers have come to light -- in her city and across...

BET

‘Tragic’: U.S. Records Deadliest Year In Trans Deaths In 2021

As the U.S. observes its annual Transgender Day of Remembrance and Resilience (November 22), America is grappling with the grim reality that violence against trans people is at an all-time high. With the deaths of transgender women in South Carolina, Florida and Pennsylvania in early-November, 2021 has become the deadliest...
SOCIETY
Lori Lightfoot
MSNBC

Transgender Day of Remembrance 2021: mourning a record in trans deaths from violence

There are only two “special days” on the Western calendar devoted to recognizing transgender people: one to show our visibility and the other to remember those we’ve lost over the previous year. We commemorate Transgender Day of Remembrance on Saturday, when trans people in cities and towns all over the world will meet in somber vigils where the names, ages and locations of trans people who were murdered this past year are read aloud.
SOCIETY
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago Resources for Latinos Living With Epilepsy

Three million Americans have epilepsy, the neurological condition that causes seizures due to a genetic disorder or injury to the brain. Of that number, 400,000 are Latino, and while epilepsy can cause difficulties for all who are diagnosed with it, Latinos face an additional range of health care barriers. According...
CHICAGO, IL
Black Enterprise

Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USC Gamecock

Trans Day of Remembrance event honors transgender lives lost this year

The Office of Multicultural Student Affairs and other student organizations planted transgender pride flags on Davis Field Thursday to honor transgender lives lost around the world. The event also highlighted violence toward transgender people everywhere. The event was held in observance of Trans Day of Remembrance (TDOR). The small pride...
EDUCATION
arcamax.com

US-backed therapists tell people in Costa Rica that LGBTQ feelings are 'wrong' and 'nobody is born homosexual,' probe finds

At least two therapists linked to U.S. religious groups are telling people in Costa Rica that homosexuality is “wrong,” an investigation published Wednesday has found. Undercover reporters with openDemocracy, a U.K.-based global media platform covering world affairs, ideas and culture, reached out to groups who claimed they could help them overcome their sexual orientation.
WORLD
Mercury News

One year after brutal stabbing, San Jose church honors trans lives lost

SAN JOSE — In the sanctuary where Kimberly Susan Fial was killed one year ago, activists and community members gathered Saturday to honor her life and those of dozens of other transgender people who fell victim to violence over the past 12 months. Fial, a 55-year-old trans woman who had...
SAN JOSE, CA
Austin Chronicle

Trans Awareness Week: Queen Austin Empowers Black, Trans Visibility

Self-empowerment is key for local rapper and advocate Queen Austin, who performs as Ms. Amazing Head. Her 2021 EP, Attention Whorez, represents her first official release. Austin has been making music for a little more than a decade, and calls this year’s EP a step forward from the singles and remixes she’s worked on previously The four-song album is rooted in Austin’s personal experiences, with songs like “INTTOB” (“I’m Not That Type of Bitch”) reflecting on her own experience in an abusive relationship The song, she explains, is an anthem to those who find themselves in abusive situations – whether those be work, domestic, or related to trans and homophobia. “INTTOB” is Austin’s call to the oppressed, and to herself, to say “I'm not [defined] by a type of scenario that society [tries] to paint over.”
AUSTIN, TX
WHEC TV-10

Artist reacts after Black Lives Matter mural vandalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Black Lives Matter mural was vandalized. It's on the side of Flying Squirrel, a community building in Corn Hill. The mural was made to condemn hate and injustice. The content that's about to be described is disturbing. The graffiti was found last Friday. One artist tells News10NBC she feels racism is a sickness that has not yet been healed, and that when she found out it was vandalized, she was shocked, but wasn't surprised.
ROCHESTER, NY
cityxtramagazine.com

Black Trans Woman’s “Senseless” Murder Sets Record For Anti-Trans Violence In One Year

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has officially declared 2021 to be the deadliest year on record since the organization began tracking murders or violent deaths of transgender people. The latest victim counted by HRC is Marquiisha Lawrence, a 28-year old Black trans woman from South Carolina, who is at least the 45th victim of anti-trans violence in 2021.
SOCIETY
NBC Chicago

Chicago Police Cancel Regular Day Off for Officers Due to ‘Current Crime Patterns'

The Chicago Police Department is cancelling one regular day off for full-time sworn officers, citing current crime patterns, CPD officials announced Saturday. NBC 5 obtained a copy of an internal memo sent to CPD officers on behalf of First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter that stated "effective immediately and until further notice, all full duty members will have ONE RDO canceled."
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

MISSING: Jessica Meyer, 39, Of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Police are asking for help locating a missing woman who was last seen on Oct. 28. Jessica Myers, 39, suffers from several health issues and may be in need of medications. She is 5 foot, 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, has brown hair and eyes, and has a scar on her right ear. She regularly visits the area’s of 95th and the CTA redline, Chicago Avenue and Pulaski Avenue, Grand Avenue and Pulaski Avenue. She also visits the Humboldt Park and Logan Square areas. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274 or 911.
CHICAGO, IL

