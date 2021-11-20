ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Disney pauses COVID-19 vaccine mandate amid Florida's crackdown

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. — Disney has paused its vaccine mandate for Florida employees in response to restrictions passed by the Legislature earlier this week limiting employers’ power to require worker vaccination. A memo sent to Disney employees Friday said the company was taking that action immediately because of the state...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates: Holcomb extends COVID-19 state of emergency, lawmakers pause on vaccine mandate exemptions

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Orlando, FL
Health
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Judge shoots down Florida request to halt federal vaccine mandate

Judge M. Casey Rodgers found the state failed to prove that irreparable harm would be caused. Hospitals and nursing homes continue to adhere to a federal vaccine mandate after a federal court in Pensacola quickly denied the state’s request to halt a requirement for health care workers to have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 6.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
News4Jax.com

Federal judge refuses to block health care vaccination rule in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A federal judge has quickly rejected Florida’s request to block a Biden administration requirement that workers at hospitals, nursing homes and other health-care providers be vaccinated against COVID-19. U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers issued an 11-page order Saturday denying a motion by Attorney General Ashley Moody for a preliminary injunction or temporary restraining order against the federal rule. Moody’s office filed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging the rule and sought an injunction or temporary restraining order before the vaccination requirement takes effect Dec. 6.
FLORIDA STATE
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Walt Disney World pauses employee COVID-19 vaccination policy

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World, also known as the "happiest place on Earth," pressed the pause button on its employee COVID-19 vaccination policy. A spokesperson says Disney World believes "[its] approach to mandatory vaccines has been the right one as [they] continued to focus on the safety and well-being of [their] cast members and guests."
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Covid 19#Mandates#Central Florida#Covid
Best Life

Government Officials Are Issuing This New Warning to Vaccinated People

Just a few months ago, health officials in the U.S. were divided on whether or not COVID booster shots were actually necessary. Now, this additional dose is proving even more essential than anyone anticipated. Emerging research shows that the immunity granted from the existing vaccines is waning after five to six months, but boosters are bringing vaccine effectiveness to new heights. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have only officially authorized this additional shot for certain groups of people. But while these agencies might expand eligibility soon, some state officials are no longer waiting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Orlando Sentinel

Florida lawsuit over DeSantis cutting off $300 federal unemployment benefits is still alive

A lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to cut off federal unemployment payments early is still alive, although it’s unclear how likely it is to recoup any money for out-of-work Floridians who lost out on benefits. A group of attorneys filed the lawsuit in July in hopes of forcing DeSantis to reinstate the program, and months ago, a Leon County circuit court judge denied their ...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
UPI News

Florida passes bills to restrict Biden's COVID-19 mandates

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- In reproach of mandates issued by President Joe Biden to stymie the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Republican-controlled Florida legislature passed a series of bills restricting the government's ability to enforce vaccine and mask mandates. The bills were passed mostly along party lines Wednesday during...
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

'No vaccine required' is the latest tactic to attract workers

San Francisco (CNN Business) — In the search for workers in this tight labor market, companies have courted new hires with the promise of higher wages, sign-on bonuses, ample vacation time, and childcare. The latest: "No vaccine required." That three-word phrase is popping up across online job listings (sometimes emphatically...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy