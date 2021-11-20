Rittenhouse lawyers’ trial playbook: Don’t ‘crusade,’ defend

Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah slammed conservatives for treating Kyle Rittenhouse like a hero after his acquittal for the shootings in Kenosha. CNN’s Brianna Keilar spoke to Farah on Monday about Rittenhouse being found not guilty in the charges he faced for shooting three people in the midst of 2020’s civil unrest. Keilar noted how conservatives are celebrating the verdict, even as Rittenhouse’s lawyer has been offering a more measured tone in the trial’s aftermath.
The lone survivor shot by Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year said Thursday that he believes the teen’s emotional display at his murder trial was mostly about him being “upset that he was caught” for the shootings. Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, a paramedic shot in the arm, said it was...
Recently acquitted teenage shooter Kyle Rittenhouse has disavowed the far-right Proud Boys paramilitary group, saying photos taken alongside them were set up by a lawyer he subsequently fired.In an interview to be broadcast in full on Wednesday night, Mr Rittenhouse – recently acquitted on multiple charges including intentional homicide – also claimed not to have known that a hand gesture he made is used as a shibboleth among violent white supremacist groups.The incident in question occurred in January at a bar in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, just after Mr Rittenhouse had entered his not guilty plea. In CCTV pictures entered...
Kyle Rittenhouse might have been convicted if the judge overseeing his murder trial preferred a different dictionary. Judge Bruce Schroeder received reams of criticism (and also effusive praise) for many of his decisions throughout Rittenhouse’s trial to slant the proceedings in favor of the defendant. But perhaps none was more scrutinized — or inscrutable — than his decree that prosecutors were not allowed to refer to Joseph Rosenbaum or Anthony Huber — whom Rittenhouse killed with an AR-15-style rifle — as victims.
While Donald Trump was president, the left and their puppets in the media told us he was a bully and feigned outrage at his "mean" tweets. But today, voters across America are seeing that whatever Democrats accuse others of, they are often guilty of themselves. Take President Joe Biden, who...
KENOSHA, Wis. — Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorneys filed a motion asking for a mistrial Wednesday afternoon, arguing the prosecution had improperly questioned the defendant. The move came after a dramatic morning during the eighth day of the trial, when Rittenhouse took the stand in his own defense, stating that he shot three people on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, during civil unrest in Kenosha to protect himself. Rittenhouse was called to the stand Wednesday at 9:35 a.m. and testified until after 4 p.m.
As both sides make their closing arguments to the jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, the defense is reportedly accusing the prosecution of lying to the court. As the jury in Rittenhouse's trial grows closer to reaching a final verdict in the case, things started heating up when the prosecution finished their closing remarks to the court on Monday.
The murder trials of Kyle Rittenhouse and three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery were united by a dangerous theme: The move by some white Americans to grab guns and take their own stand against their perceptions of lawlessness, particularly by Black people. Arbery, a Black man, was chased and shot to death by white men suspicious of an outsider in their predominantly white Georgia neighborhood. His killers were found guilty on Wednesday. In Wisconsin, while both Rittenhouse and the three men he shot were white, the encounter was triggered by the 17-year-old’s decision to travel to Kenosha, armed with an AR-15 rifle, bent on protecting local businesses from Black Lives Matters protesters. Rittenhouse was acquitted last week.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Nine people who sued white nationalist leaders and organizations over the violence at a deadly rally in Charlottesville in 2017 won a $26 million judgment for the injuries and trauma they endured. But whether they’ll be able to collect a significant chunk of that money remains to be seen. Many of the defendants are in prison, in hiding or have dropped out of the white nationalist movement. At least three of the far-right extremist groups named as defendants have dissolved. And most of the defendants claim they’ll never have the money needed to pay off the judgments against them.
Kamala Harris said "it's clear" there's more work to do after Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty. Joe Biden said earlier "the jury system works" but that he felt "angry and concerned" over the verdict. Rittenhouse was on trial for fatally shooting two men and injuring a third during civil...
KENOSHA, Wis. — A man who screamed obscenities about Black Lives Matter and carried an AR-15 rifle outside the Kenosha County Courthouse while the Kyle Rittenhouse jury deliberated is a former Ferguson, Missouri, police officer, he confirmed Thursday. Records show the man — who initially identified himself as “Maserati Mike”...
The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
Eight years ago, florist Barronelle Stutzman, the owner of Arlene's Flowers in Richmond, Washington refused to serve a gay couple, Robert Ingersoll and Curt Freed, for their wedding. The couple was deeply hurt by her decision because Ingersoll had been a long-time client of the flower shop.
Kyle Rittenhouse, who last week was acquitted of all charges in the shooting of three men during political unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer, is putting President Joe Biden on notice for what could be defamation litigation.
A California supporter of Black Lives Matter had her constitutional rights violated at a recent hearing over whether she should face trial on accusations that she deliberately drove into a crowd of counterprotesters in September 2020, a judge ruled Friday, according to a report. During the hearing, Tatiana Turner’s defense...
Comments / 0