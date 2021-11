A few lucky new Hummer EV owners are going to need very big Christmas trees this year. GMC plans to begin deliveries of its eagerly anticipated all-electric supertruck next month, just in time for the holidays, reports Autoblog. Additionally, the Detroit automaker has revealed that its EV will have a range of 329 miles. The two exciting pieces of news were delivered during a conference call held by GMC head Duncan Aldred on Tuesday, according to the website. The first announcement means that GMC will be able to deliver its new EV a little over a year after its debut. That’s a...

