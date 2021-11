I don’t want to brag, but I’ve seen a lot of doctors in my life. Maybe I do want to brag. I am now a self-proclaimed expert on doctors. OK, I’m not really an expert. I’m just like most of you trying to find the right medical professional to add to my team. You can sort of feel like the patient equivalent of Goldilocks trying to find the right medical professional -- this one is too cold, this one is too bold, this one is JUST RIGHT. Once you find the right one, hold on to them as tight as you can.

