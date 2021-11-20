ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Further proof that AFL great Nathan Buckley is set to appear on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! as Channel 10 announces premiere date for the new season

By Alisha Buaya
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The new season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is set to premiere on January 3 after Channel 10 released the promo on Saturday.

And it looks like AFL great Nathan Buckley is set to star in the reality TV show after clues for the upcoming cast with clues laced throughout the teaser trailer.

One of the first clues in the advert was the plate number on one of the luxury cars going through the drive through Covid testing clinic, which read 'AFL star'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xMRmc_0d2salOs00
New clues! AFL great Nathan Buckley (pictured) is set to appear on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

This comes after a well-placed source told Daily Mail Australia back in September that the footy star-turned-senior coach, 49, was seen not far from the set at the time.

An eyewitness said they saw the champion midfielder taking part in a publicity photo shoot at the Mantra on Salt Beach Kingscliff resort in northern NSW, near the Murwillumbah set.

Nathan, who stepped down as Collingwood coach in June, was seen wearing khaki clothes and an Akubra hat as he was escorted by an I'm a Celebrity crew member.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NdfCb_0d2salOs00
New season, New Year: The premiere for the new season was also announced for January 3. Pictured are hosts Chris Brown and Julia Morris
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dE588_0d2salOs00
Hint: One of the first clues in the advert was the plate number on one of the luxury cars going through the drive through Covid testing clinic, which read 'AFL star'

He was joined by former NRL player Beau Ryan and other contestants.

Elsewhere in the I'm a Celebrity promo were slews of other clues, including another of the plate numbers also read 'beauty queen'.

Other hints given were their occupations, including: a footy superstar, a comedian, a country singer and a chef.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14UxXY_0d2salOs00
Heading for the jungle? This comes after a well-placed source told Daily Mail Australia back in September that the footy star-turned-senior coach, 49, was seen not far from the set at the time. Pictured in February 2014
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GqUfd_0d2salOs00
Who could it be? Elsewhere in the I'm a Celebrity promo were slews of other clues, including occupations such as a footy superstar and a comedian
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yjjrd_0d2salOs00

In September, Daily Mail Australia also revealed Beau Ryan would be taking part on the upcoming season with 'an AFL legend' and a 'a controversial reality star'.

Despite the network's best efforts to secure top local talent, a source told Daily Mail Australia viewers will likely be 'disappointed' by the line-up.

'They're all scraps,' they said. 'It was a bunch of people I had never seen in my life.'

Filming has already wrapped on the new season, which is set to air in January with viewers choosing the winner in a live finale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OpMfp_0d2salOs00
Who could it be? Also laced in the promo was mention of a country singer, beauty queen and a chef joining the 2022 cast
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4euzti_0d2salOs00
Coming soon: Filming has already wrapped on the new season, which is set to air in January with viewers choosing the winner in a live finale. It comes after a Covid-infected crew member on I'm a Celeb was responsible for the snap lockdown in the Byron, Tweed and Kempsey Shires

It comes after a Covid-infected crew member on I'm a Celebrity was responsible for the snap lockdown in the Byron, Tweed and Kempsey Shires.

Nathan has the potential to bring plenty of eyeballs to the Channel 10 reality show after he stepped down as Magpies coach this year.

He is currently dating cosmetic nurse Alex Pike.

Their relationship has also made headlines after he announced his split from his wife of 18 years, Tania Minnici, last December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zI5Do_0d2salOs00
Hot right now: Nathan has the potential to bring plenty of eyeballs to the Channel 10 reality show after he stepped down as Magpies coach this year. He is currently dating cosmetic nurse Alex Pike after he announced his split from his wife of 18 years, Tania Minnici, last December

Comments / 0

